Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa | 5 Things We Learned
1. Kepa Arrizabalaga A Viable Option
Kepa's resurgence has been remarkable and continued on Sunday, with the Spaniard making a great stop on a Danny Ings header. It remains to be seen what the Blues' long-term plans are at goalkeeper but he may have played himself back into them
2. Reece James A Big Miss
Hardly a surprise, but Chelsea missed their injured right back in many ways on Sunday. He is integral to what they do both offensively and defensively and will be missed greatly in the coming weeks.
3. Chelsea Still Need A Reliable Goal Scorer
Read More
Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both failed to impress at Villa Park, as did Kai Havertz. Chelsea will need a reliable goal scorer if they wish to challenge for the biggest trophies.
4. N'Golo Kante Another Miss
Having been out since the Tottenham fixture and recently having a setback in his recovery, N'Golo Kante was sorely missed as well. The midfield struggled to get a foothold, a theme that may continue in his absence.
5. Graham Potter's Influence Already Evident
Graham Potter has not been in the job at Chelsea for long but his influence is already being felt. He has continued to stack up positive results and Blues fans will be hoping this is a sign of things to come.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United