Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa | 5 Things We Learned

1. Kepa Arrizabalaga A Viable Option

Kepa's resurgence has been remarkable and continued on Sunday, with the Spaniard making a great stop on a Danny Ings header. It remains to be seen what the Blues' long-term plans are at goalkeeper but he may have played himself back into them

IMAGO / PA Images

2. Reece James A Big Miss

Hardly a surprise, but Chelsea missed their injured right back in many ways on Sunday. He is integral to what they do both offensively and defensively and will be missed greatly in the coming weeks.

3. Chelsea Still Need A Reliable Goal Scorer

Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both failed to impress at Villa Park, as did Kai Havertz. Chelsea will need a reliable goal scorer if they wish to challenge for the biggest trophies.

4. N'Golo Kante Another Miss

Having been out since the Tottenham fixture and recently having a setback in his recovery, N'Golo Kante was sorely missed as well. The midfield struggled to get a foothold, a theme that may continue in his absence.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

5. Graham Potter's Influence Already Evident

Graham Potter has not been in the job at Chelsea for long but his influence is already being felt. He has continued to stack up positive results and Blues fans will be hoping this is a sign of things to come.

Read More Chelsea Stories