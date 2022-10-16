Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa | Player Ratings
Kepa Arrizabalaga - 9
What a turnaround for the Spaniard. A vital first-half double save kept the Blues in the match.
Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5
Filled in admirably for the injured Reece James. Will be looking to seize this opportunity while he is out.
Thiago Silva - 6
Was tested mightily in the first half, as was the entire backline. Not his best game but not his worst either.
Marc Cucurella - 4
Played Aston Villa in with a stray back-pass and was hooked at halftime. An afternoon to forget for the defender.
Ben Chilwell - 6.5
Struggled in the first half but grew into the game in the second 45. Seems to be making left back his own.
Raheem Sterling - 5.5
Always a willing runner but struggled to make anything come off today.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7
Another strong performance in the middle of the park for the Englishman. Continues to do exactly what is asked of him
Read More
Mason Mount - 8.5
Scorer of both Chelsea goals, the second an outstanding free kick. Drifted in and out of the match at times but was decisive when given the opportunity.
Kai Havertz - 5
Showed good movement as usual but was not influential in the match. Substituted at the half.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5
Left isolated up top with little by way of service. Unable to make a difference before being substituted.
Substitutes
Cesar Azpilicuelta - 6
Performed admirably in the second half off the bench. Will help to cover during Reece James' absence.
Kalidou Koulibaly - 6.5
Brought on to shore up the Blues' defense and did just that.
Conor Gallagher - 6
Ran tirelessly as usual. Helped to slow down Aston Villa's offensive momentum.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United