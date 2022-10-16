Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa | Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 9

What a turnaround for the Spaniard. A vital first-half double save kept the Blues in the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

Trevoh Chalobah - 6.5

Filled in admirably for the injured Reece James. Will be looking to seize this opportunity while he is out.

Thiago Silva - 6

Was tested mightily in the first half, as was the entire backline. Not his best game but not his worst either.

Marc Cucurella - 4

Played Aston Villa in with a stray back-pass and was hooked at halftime. An afternoon to forget for the defender.

Ben Chilwell - 6.5

Struggled in the first half but grew into the game in the second 45. Seems to be making left back his own.

Raheem Sterling - 5.5

Always a willing runner but struggled to make anything come off today.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7

Another strong performance in the middle of the park for the Englishman. Continues to do exactly what is asked of him

IMAGO / PA Images

Mason Mount - 8.5

Scorer of both Chelsea goals, the second an outstanding free kick. Drifted in and out of the match at times but was decisive when given the opportunity.

Kai Havertz - 5

Showed good movement as usual but was not influential in the match. Substituted at the half.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5

Left isolated up top with little by way of service. Unable to make a difference before being substituted.

Substitutes

Cesar Azpilicuelta - 6

Performed admirably in the second half off the bench. Will help to cover during Reece James' absence.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6.5

Brought on to shore up the Blues' defense and did just that.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Ran tirelessly as usual. Helped to slow down Aston Villa's offensive momentum.

