Chelsea 2-0 Burnley: Azpilicueta & Alonso steer Tuchel to first win in charge of Blues

Thomas Tuchel won his first game in charge of Chelsea after a 2-0 victory against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Chelsea climb up to seventh in the Premier League but made it much harder for themselves than it should have been on Sunday afternoon in west London.

Cesar Azpilicueta netted the first of the Tuchel era as they took the lead in the 41st minute, smashing home past Nick Pope from close range.

(Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marcos Alonso secured the three points six minutes from time with a fantastic volley at the near post.

As expected, Chelsea dominated the ball from the off in west London and Mason Mount who returned to the team had the first chance of the game eight minutes in. He collected the ball on the edge of the area and spun, but he could only curl his effort over.

Four minutes later and Chelsea should've been ahead. Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic combined on the halfway line and the Croatian surged towards the box. Instead of firing at goal, he under hit a pass to Callum Hudson-Odoi, who had his effort blocked over the bar.

(Photo by ANDREW COULDRIDGE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuchel's men were knocking and a flurry of chances kept on coming. Thiago Silva headed over from a Cesar Azpilicueta cross before Kovacic tamely hit a shot straight at Nick Pope after Mount teed him up.

Burnley did enjoy themselves in the midfield as they continued to find the gaps and space to try to exploit Chelsea, but they couldn't find any way through.

In the 26th minute Chelsea had another good chance to take the lead. Jorginho clipped a ball to the back post to find Marcos Alonso, but his header across goal was too deep for Tammy Abraham and Mount, who ended up colliding after a mis-communication.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Timo Werner hasn't been enjoying life in front of goal of late and his misfortunes continued. Hudson-Odoi played the ball across the box and from six yards out the German fluffed his lines and the chance was squandered just before the half hour point.

Mount then had another two chances in quick succession. 30 minutes in he blasted over a chance from the edge of the area, and four minutes later he hit another chance off target.

But four minutes before half-time, Chelsea finally took one of their chances and scored their first goal under Tuchel. The Blues opened the Clarets and Mount and Hudson-Odoi combined before finding the oncoming captain Azpilicueta, who fired past Pope to give the Blues the lead.

(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Abraham was hooked at half-time by Tuchel which saw Christian Pulisic come on.

Werner had another chance early in the second-half as he met Hudson-Odoi's cross, but he could only steer it straight at Pope.

In the 57th minute, Chelsea nearly doubled their lead. Hudson-Odoi collected the ball and drove at goal but his effort was deflected off Erik Pieters onto the post.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Burnley were forced into a chance in the 62nd minute as Chris Wood was taken off with a knock and replaced by Johann Gudmundsson.

Mount and Hudson-Odoi's chemistry was clear to see as they combined before the latter saw his low cross deflected by Ben Mee goalwards, but Pope made a fantastic save to stop the Blues going two goals ahead in the 67th minute.

Pulisic was the next to have a chance in the 71st minute as Hudson-Odoi again, found the American but he could only steer his effort just wide of Pope's goal.

That was Hudson-Odoi's final involvement. A minute later he was replaced by Reece James.

James nearly had the instant impact but his low effort was well kept out by Pope.

With ten minutes to go, Tuchel made his third and final change. Mount was replaced by Kai Havertz.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But Marcos Alonso finally finished the game off and sealed the win in the 84th minute with a fantastic volley at the front post to fire past Pope.

And Tuchel's men saw the game out to keep their second clean sheet under the German, and his first win as Head Coach since taking over this week.

Next up for the Blues is a big one, they travel to Tottenham Hotspur.

