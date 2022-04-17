Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace: Blues Through to Third Consecutive FA Cup Final After Hard Fought Win

Chelsea are through to the FA Cup final as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 at Wembley.

The first half was quiet in terms of chances, with Edouard Mendy's save from Cheikhou Kouyate being the most notable moment.

However Chelsea were soon able to take their chances with Ruben Loftus-Cheek scoring the first, before Mason Mount added the second.

Thomas Tuchel made three changes to the side from the win against Real Madrid during the week with Andreas Christensen, Jorginho and Cesar Azpilicueta all coming into the side.

The Blues captain started at right wing-back with Christensen joined Reece James and Antonio Rudiger in the back three.

Palace were the side who dominated the possession early on with Chelsea having little of the ball, but looked comfortable when they did.

Christensen did well to use his pace to track back and stop an Eagles attack.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mount had the first effort on goal but it was comfortably saved by Jack Butland.

James was then close to playing Timo Werner through but Joachim Andersen was able to get a foot in for Palace.

The German soon had a cross that was deflected behind for a corner, but nothing came of it for Chelsea as James McArthur cleared.

Jorginho spotted the run of Azpilicueta on the right hand side of the box, but the latter was unable to reach it and it went out for a goal kick.

IMAGO / PA Images

Rudiger found Kai Havertz with a cross into the box but the German's header was saved by Butland.

Mateo Kovacic appeared to be struggling with a slight knock and was replaced by Loftus-Cheek.

Andersen was required once again to prevent Werner from running through on goal, clearing for a corner.

Palace soon broke away but their attack broke down and Chelsea regained possession.

IMAGO / PA Images

Azpilicueta then saw his audacious effort go wide of the post as both sides started to have chances.

Mendy was called into action for the first time as he made a great save from Kouyate, before Andersen hit the post on the rebound.

Havertz was the first player to go into the book as he was shown a yellow card for simulation by referee Anthony Taylor.

IMAGO / Action Plus

James soon did really well to deny both Wilfried Zaha and Jean-Philippe Mateta on the left for Palace.

Chelsea then had to deal with a late spell of pressure from Palace, but they were on hand to deal with it.

The referee soon blew for the half time with the scoreline goalless.

No changes were made at the start of the second half, with Chelsea kicking off.

Mount had the first chance after the break but his effort was fired over the bar.

Loftus-Cheek then sent Werner through into the area but Butland was there to end the chance.

Shortly after Rudiger attempted one of his long range strikes but it sailed wide of the post.

IMAGO / PA Images

Mendy was on hand to deny Kouyate again, this time claiming his header.

The latter was close to scoring the opener soon after but his effort went wide of the goal.

However, Chelsea took the lead through Loftus-Cheek in the 65th minute!

Havertz's cross was deflected out to the midfielder, who then hit a powerful strike into the roof of the net to score his first goal of the season.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Mount made it 2-0 soon after for the Blues in the 76th minute!

Werner did really well to lay the ball into the path of Mount, who then proceeded to slot it past Butland.

Andersen had a fantastic chance to pull one back for Palace but his header from a corner went over the bar.

Christensen was replaced by Thiago Silva in the final ten minutes of the game.

IMAGO / PA Images

Romelu Lukaku, who was brought on as a substitute, soon hit the post and was therefore close to making it three.

Taylor soon blew for full time, ending a hard fought victory from the Blues.

Chelsea will now face Liverpool in the final next month.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube