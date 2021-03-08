Chelsea 2-0 Everton: Kai Havertz shines as Blues boost top four hopes

Chelsea extended their unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel to 11 games with a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge,

Their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season were boosted as they put it back in their hands with the win over the Toffees.

Chelsea took the lead in the 31st minute courtesy of a Ben Godfrey own goal as Kai Havertz' guided effort deflected past Jordan Pickford.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho doubled the lead in the 65th minute from the penalty spot after Havertz was taken out by Pickford.

It was an incredibly slow start to proceedings in west London in the early kick-off. Chelsea dominated the ball from the off, but Everton held firm and no chances of real note came in the opening half an hour at Stamford Bridge.

The most notable action in the first 30 minutes was Mason Holgate being shown a yellow card after fouling Timo Werner.

Despite the spectacle being poor, Chelsea took the lead in the 31st minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi found the gap to find Marcos Alonso who crossed it to Kai Havertz - he guided it towards Jordan Pickford's goal and it deflected off of Ben Godfrey into the back of the net to give the Blues the lead.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Andreas Christensen was given the nod to start for the Blues in defence once again following his excellent form in recent weeks and he continued to show his quality as he made an important interception to deny Richarlison running any further towards their goal six minutes before the break.

In the 41st minute and Chelsea should've been two nil ahead. Christensen was involved again as he picked out a super pass to find Alonso in behind, but his effort was excellent kept out by Pickford.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

In the 51st minute, Alonso nearly got himself on the scoresheet but his quick-thinking to try to catch Pickford out at the near post from a free-kick was tipped over by the Toffees goalkeeper.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the net two minutes later through Havertz again as he controlled Hudson-Odoi's ball into the box before firing it into the back of the net, but it was controversially ruled out for handball.

Four minutes before the hour mark and Everton had a great chance to level in west London. But a poor first touch from Richarlison saw him slash a great chance wide.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pickford was kept busy in the Everton goal as Hudson-Odoi cut in from the left on the hour mark, but he once again matched the effort and tipped it away from heading into the back of the net.

Havertz had a stellar return for the Blues and he continued his bright display by earning a penalty in the 64th minute. He rounded Pickford but was brought down in the process. Jorginho stepped up and coolly slotted into the back of the net a minute later.

Mason Mount, who was given a rest, was brought on immediately for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Kurt Zouma handed Thomas Tuchel a worry as he extended his knee whilst playing the ball out from the back, but fortunately he was able to run it off.

Kante was brought on in the closing stages for the Blues, replacing Mateo Kovacic, as Tuchel looked to close the game out.

Werner had a chance to add a third with ten minutes to play as he turned Godfrey to be one-on-one but his near post effort was kept out by Pickford.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Pickford ensured the scores stayed respectable as he denied Werner once again four minutes from time before denying Kante's follow up shot.

Christian Pulisic came on in Chelsea's third and final change of the evening to Werner, after star of the show Kai Havertz didn't want to come off.

And the job was completed for Tuchel and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge against Carlo Ancelotti's men.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

They move four points ahead of the Toffees in fourth and Champions League qualification is now in their hands.

Chelsea are yet to be defeated under Tuchel's leadership and haven't conceded at home either since the German took over.

The perfect start for Tuchel. Chelsea are gathering real pace, and at the right time of the season too.

