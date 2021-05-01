Chelsea 2-0 Fulham: Kai Havertz's brace edges Blues closer to Champions League qualification

Chelsea took another step forward in their quest to secure a top four finish after a 2-0 victory over Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Kai Havertz put the Blues ahead after ten minutes following an exquisite piece of skill from Mason Mount.

Havertz got his brace in the 49th minute after some excellent link-up with Timo Werner to slot past Alphonse Areola.

Fulham enjoyed a bright start at Stamford Bridge. They were positive as they battled at the bottom end of the Premier League and Edouard Mendy was called into action inside the first five minutes. Antonee Robinson dispatched a shot goalwards but Mendy tipped it over the bar.

Chelsea countered quickly a couple minutes later with Kai Havertz driving the Blues forward. Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech combined but the former's low, drilled ball across the box was too heavy for Timo Werner.

But the Blues were ahead after ten minutes through Havertz. Mount delicately pulled the ball out the air, continuing to show his individual excellence, and his perfectly weighted ball fed the German through who slotted past Alphonse Areola.

Tuchel's side took full control and Havertz thought he had his second seven minutes later. Mount again picked the German out in behind the Fulham defence, who found the net, but the offside flag denied him of a first-half brace inside 17 minutes.

Fulham settled down after going behind early on and Ademola Lookman forced Mendy into a smart, low save as he fired an effort towards the bottom corner in the 22nd minute.

There was little openings in the first half but Chelsea should've been two nil up six minutes before half-time. Mount slipped Werner in behind who squared it to Ziyech, but Areola matched his close range effort to get down well to deny the Blues of a second.

Werner then had a chance for himself a minute later; Ziyech turned provider but his tame effort was easy for Areola.

Mendy was called into action in first half stoppage time after Ola Aina's effort deflected off of Thiago Silva, but the Blues keeper made an excellent save to clear the initial danger and to avoid an easy tap in and equaliser for the visitors.

Despite being a goal down at the break, Scott Parker would've been pleased with his side's first half display at Stamford Bridge. Fulham had 45 minutes left to all but try to salvage their stay in the top-flight.

Four minutes into the second half and Chelsea doubled their lead. Werner fed Havertz in, who played a one-two with his fellow German, and he cooly slotted past Areola for his, and Chelsea's second of the evening.

Thomas Tuchel made his first change of the evening in the 66th minute. N'Golo Kante was brought on for Hakim Ziyech.

Mason Mount drew fear to Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel with 20 minutes to go after landing awkwardly from an aerial battle with Mario Lemina. Fortunately for the Blues, he was able to shrug off the knock to continue.

Mount was finally taken off with 14 minutes to play as Tammy Abraham came on for the Blues.

It was an open game in west London but neither side calved up any clear cut chances. Marcos Alonso came on for Ben Chilwell in the Blues final change of the evening with nine minutes to go.

But Chelsea claimed another win and the local bragging rights over their west London counterparts. They move to within two points of Leicester City in third, edging closer to securing a spot in the top four with four games to play.

The attention now turns to Wednesday for Tuchel and his men; it doesn't get bigger than a Champions League semi-final second leg at this stage of the season. Chelsea have the advantage and will return to Stamford Bridge in four days time in the hope of progressing into next month's final.

A professional job executed against Fulham, and now it's onto the next, Real Madrid.

