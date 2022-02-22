Chelsea 2-0 Lille: Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic Secure Blues Round of 16 Victory

Chelsea have moved one step closer to the Champions League quarter-finals once again as they beat Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring for the Blues after just eight minutes, heading in from Hakim Ziyech's corner.

Christian Pulisic then made it 2-0 just after the hour mark, netting after N'Golo Kante's bolting run through the middle of the pitch.

Havertz came into the starting XI for Romelu Lukaku, and was joined by Pulisic and Ziyech up front.

Chelsea were playing well in the opening stages of the game, moving the ball around nicely as they went on the attack.

Havertz had the opening chance of the match but he was unable to convert from Cesar Azpilicueta's cross.

The German soon got himself onto the scoresheet though to make it 1-0 to Chelsea in the eighth minute!

His initial shot from play was tipped behind by the goalkeeper, and he soon headed in from the resulting corner.

Lille very nearly equalised just a couple of minutes after as Antonio Rudiger nearly converted into his own net.

Thiago Silva was then on hand to make a series of blocks as Chelsea looked to protect their lead.

Marcos Alonso was the next to have an attempt on goal, but his volley was hit straight at the goalkeeper.

The game quietened down a little after the Spaniard's chance with the Blues enjoying their possession, but Lille were soon growing into the game.

Kante fed the ball through to Ziyech, but the Moroccan was unable to get a shot away.

Benjamin Andre's shot from outside the box was comfortably saved by Edouard Mendy.

Renato Sanches was next to have an attempt on goal for Lille, but his shot was fired over the bar.

As half time approached the balance of the game remained fairly even, with Blues looking to head into the break still ahead.

The referee soon blew and it remained 1-0 to Chelsea.

From the get go in the second half, Chelsea were on the attack as Ziyech's effort was hit straight at the goalkeeper, with Lille soon going down the other end themselves.

The first change of the game came from the hosts, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced Mateo Kovacic in the midfield.

Havertz looked for his second of the evening, but his shot from a tight angle went over the bar.

Alonso had another attempted volley from the left blocked by the Lille defence.

Ziyech was the next player to go off injured for Chelsea, and was replaced by Saul Niguez.

However, the Blues soon made it 2-0 thanks to Pulisic in the 63rd minute!

A fine run from Kante saw him lay it off into the path of his American teammate, who was then able to nestle it into the bottom right corner.

Sven Botman had a header in the box for Lille, but it was easily caught by Mendy in the Chelsea goal.

Pulisic and Alonso were soon replaced by Timo Werner and Malang Sarr respectively.

As the clock ticked down in the last ten minutes of the game, the hosts were happy to see the result out.

The full time whistle eventually blew and Chelsea will go into the reverse fixture with a two goal advantage.

