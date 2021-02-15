Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle: Timo Werner ends goal drought to lift Blues into top four

Chelsea climbed back into the top four with a comfortable 2-0 win over Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel remains unbeaten in charge of the Blues, now at six games, and are now in fourth spot on goal difference.

Olivier Giroud gave Chelsea a deserved lead in the 31st minute after coming on from the bench, and he found the net from close range.

(Photo by PAUL CHILDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Timo Werner ended his 14 game goal drought with a finish at the back post in the 39th minute to double the advantage.

Chelsea started quickly as they were expected to in west London, and it was Marcos Alonso who had the first chance inside three minutes. Mateo Kovacic slipped it across to the Spaniard, but he could only fire straight at Karl Darlow.

Four minutes later and Chelsea should've been ahead. Two chances in quick succession from Cesar Azpilicueta, deflected over, and a header from Tammy Abraham from close range sailed wide.

(Photo by MIKE HEWITT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Abraham was involved in the 15th minute which proved to be his final involvement in the game. He was on the receiving end of a challenge from Jamaal Lascelles in the penalty, which no penalty was awarded for, and was forced off shortly after for Olivier Giroud.

Giroud pinged a great ball to find Alonso who then clipped it to Werner but he was on the stretch in the 26th minute from close range and could only direct his effort wide.

(Photo by Paul Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

Werner was left fiery after having to go off after having blood on his face, and Giroud made the instant impact off the bench. In the 31st minute he put Chelsea ahead from close range. Werner played the ball across the box for Darlow to parry, and the Frenchman fired into the back of the net to make it 1-0.

Werner's confidence has been at an all-time low in recent weeks and months, but the effort can never be faulted. But in the 33rd minute he had a glorious chance to put Thomas Tuchel's two goals ahead. Kovacic played a one-two with Giroud who then fed the German through, but he could only put over the bar.

(Photo by Paul Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

But six minutes before half-time and Werner got his goal to end his 14 game Premier League goal drought. A corner made its way to the back post and the German managed to find the net from close range to double the lead.

Mason Mount could've had a third in first-half stoppage time but he could only drag his effort wide of the goal.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Kepa was called into action early in the second-half as held on well to keep of Jonjo Shelvey's long-ranged free-kick.

Joe Willock had a half chance for Newcastle in the 53rd minute as Allan Saint-Maximin played a ball across the box, but he could only scuff his effort wide.

Five minutes later the ball fell to Callum Hudson-Odoi in the box for a chance to shoot, but he opted to lay it off to Kovacic. The Croatian however, fired over the bar.

(Photo by Paul Childs - Pool/Getty Images)

With 20 minutes to go, Mount was replaced by N'Golo Kante as the Blues looked to close off the game. Three in the midfield to allow Tuchel's side to get more control back in the game.

Werner was pushed in the 71st minute by Lascelles in the box but nothing was given.

Kepa made another good save to push Willock's header behind in the 74th minute to keep his clean sheet in tact.

Tuchel made his final change in the 77th minute as Hudson-Odoi was replaced by Reece James.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Miguel Almiron had a good chance in the 83rd minute as the ball fell to him in the box as the visitors looked to apply the pressure late on, but he could only blast his effort well over Kepa's bar.

And they did manage to hold on, to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League under Tuchel and to remain unbeaten in the German's time at the club.

Chelsea move into fourth ahead of Liverpool and West Ham as their revival to clinch a Champions League spot is alive and kicking.

