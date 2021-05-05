Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid: Werner and Mount send Blues into Champions League final

Chelsea sealed their spot in the Champions League final after beating Real Madrid 2-0 in the second leg at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side go through 3-1 on aggregate. It could've been much easier but Chelsea got the job done to set up a tie against Manchester City.

Timo Werner gave Chelsea the lead in the 28th minute after heading into Kai Havertz's chip which came back off the woodwork.

Mason Mount sealed the deal with five minutes to go with a finish from close range to ensure their spot in the final.

Eden Hazard's return was welcomed by Andreas Christensen letting him know exactly where he was after he brought him down in the opening five minutes as the visitors started quickly in west London.

Toni Kroos had the first effort of the game after 11 minutes from distance but Edouard Mendy comfortably got down to make an easy save.

Antonio Rudiger had a pop from distance a minute later, with his effort swirling, but Thibaut Courtois punched away on his Stamford Bridge return.

Thomas Tuchel's side picked up their first booking after 14 minutes as Jorginho's misplaced cross saw him foul Eden Hazard who looked to counter for the visitors but was chopped down.

Chelsea had the ball in the back of the went after 18 minutes as Timo Werner tapped in from close range, from Ben Chilwell's cross but the flag denied him.

Mendy was called into action in the 26th minute; Benzema bent an effort into the bottom right corner but the Chelsea keeper tipped it away magnificently to keep the scores level.

Two minutes later, Werner finally got on the scoresheet and it counted. Kante toe-poked it ahead of Casemiro which saw Havertz's dink denied by the crossbar but his fellow German headed the rebound in from close range to give Chelsea the lead on the night.

Mendy continued to show his excellence, keeping Chelsea's clean sheet, as he made an outstanding save to deny Benzema's header from close range ten minutes before half-time.

Tuchel would've been happy with the lead in the first half but Chelsea's lack of discipline was evident with both Jorginho and Andreas Christensen in the referee's book early on.

Chelsea had a chance to double the lead on the stroke of half-time. Havertz led a counter, Mount and Chilwell were running at full sprint on the left flank but the German opted to go for goal himself, proving to the be the wrong decision.

Chelsea nearly doubled their lead on the night two minutes into the second half. He rose highest in the box but his header crashed off the woodwork.

Thiago Silva had a good chance to add another five minutes later but he could only steer his header from Chilwell's cross over Courtois' bar.

Mount should've got on the scoresheet a minute later to finish the tie off but he went for power and fired over the bar from close range. The chances came for Chelsea but they continued to be wasteful. A similar story to the first leg.

Havertz had another chance as Jorginho played him clean through but Courtois denied him on the stroke of 60 minutes.

Zinedine Zidane rung the changes in the 63rd minute. Fede Valverde and Marco Asensio came on for Ferland Mendy and Vinicius Jr.

Real grew in confidence the more Chelsea missed crucial chances to put the game to bed. Hazard drilled an effort low towards goal from a tight angle but Mendy continued to keep the visitors out.

Kante was the next to have a chance, another one-on-one, but he missed. Chance after chance continued to go begging.

Christian Pulisic was Chelsea's first change in the 67th minute, replacing Werner as Tuchel looked to kill the tie off.

Silva found half a yard with 17 minutes to play but he could only glance his header wide.

The story of the night. Chances missed. Pulisic fired a cross across the box but Havertz couldn't get on the end of it,

But with five minutes to go, Chelsea sealed their fate. Pulisic cut it back for Mount and he steered it into the back of the net to book their spot in the final in Istanbul later this month.

Chelsea will now face fellow Premier League side Manchester City in the final. A deserved win and progression for Tuchel's side. It could've been much easier but they did it the hard way, but they got over the line.

One more to go. Chelsea were European Champions back in 2012. Will history repeats itself. 24 days to prepare.

