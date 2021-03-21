Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United: Blues progress into FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea progressed into the FA Cup semi-finals with a narrow 2-0 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

It wasn't one of Thomas Tuchel's finest games in charge but they extended their unbeaten start to 14 games to move into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

An Oliver Norwood own goal gave the Blues the lead in the 24th minute following a slow start to the cup tie. Hakim Ziyech sealed the hosts the win in stoppage time after coming on from the bench.

It was a slow start to the quarter-final tie in west London. The visitors started well, winning the majority of 50/50s as Thomas Tuchel's side were slow out of the blocks following their win against Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Despite the slow start, Chelsea took the lead in the 24th minute. Ben Chilwell fired an effort towards goal and Oliver Norwood turned it into his own net, leaving Aaron Ramsdale with no chance. Tuchel's side took the lead without having an attempt at goal.

The game continued as it started, the quality on display was poor. The visitors looked to pick on Christian Pulisic, who was constantly fouled but they avoided bookings. However the American, three minutes before the half-time break, should have doubled the lead. He pounced on a defensive error from Ramsdale and Norwood, but the 22-year-old's chipped effort from close range was kept out by the Blades keeper.

David McGoldrick had a pot shot from distance in first-half stoppage time for Sheffield United, calling Kepa into action, but it was comfortably saved.

Two minutes into the second half and Pulisic produced some excellent footwork to find space into the box, but his initial effort was saved before he fired the rebound over Ramsdale's crossbar.

Tuchel made a double change in the 63rd minute as Olivier Giroud and Andreas Christensen made way for Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta.

McGoldrick had his head in his hands in the 67th minute as he missed an absolute sitter. John Lundstram picked him out in the centre of the box, but he headed his unmarked header wide from yards out. A contender for the miss of the season.

Oli McBurnie was the next to have a chance two minutes later but Kepa parried away his effort to safety.

Tuchel saw enough as he made two further chances, bringing on Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech for Billy Gilmour and Callum Hudson-Odoi with 18 minutes to play.

In the 77th minute, McGoldrick was allowed to get past Azpilicueta on the byline and forced Kepa to tip the goal-bound cross-shot away.

Tuchel made his fifth and final change with seven minutes to go as N'Golo Kante came on for the closing stages to replace Pulisic, who was later named as the BBC Man of the Match.

Rhian Brewster had a shot deflected wide of the post in stoppage time as the visitors searched for a late equaliser. Heart in mouth moment for the Blues, but the danger was averted.

Substitute Ziyech finished off the game late on in stoppage time as he found the bottom corner following a late counter-attack from the hosts.

It was an unconvincing display in west London, but they completed the job to put their name in the semi-final draw which is set to take place later on Sunday evening.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube