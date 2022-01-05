Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham: Dominant Blues Seal First Leg Victory to Put One Foot in to Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea came out 2-0 victors over Tottenham Hotspur in a completely dominant performance as Thomas Tuchel switched up his tactics in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel's side were ahead within five minutes after Kai Havertz converted with the help of a Davison Sanchez deflection

It was two before half-time for the Blues as Japhet Tanganga's header hit Ben Davies to deflect past Hugo Lloris and see Chelsea go into the break two ahead.

More of the same in the second-half saw the Blues come away with a comfortable lead going into the second leg.

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea started extremely brightly, exploding into the match in a 4-2-2-2 formation with Havertz and Romelu Lukaku upfront.

The Blues were ahead just five minutes in as Marcos Alonso stepped in to make an interception and play a great pass to Havertz, who ran into the left hand-side of the box and his low show was on target before being poked in by Sanchez.

It was all Chelsea, with Havertz being presented a glorious chance to make it 2-0. A poor piece of defending sees Tottenham Hotspur unable to clear their lines as the ball falls to the German. However, his shot towards the near post is matched by Lloris.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea were two ahead ten minutes before the break in the most unusual circumstances. Hakim Ziyech whipped in a fantastic free-kick from the right hand-side. Japhet Tanganga's attempted clearance bounced off Davies and past Lloris in the Spurs net.

It could have been three as Lukaku got onto the end of a Ziyech cross from the right but he could not direct his header on target as Chelsea went in two goals ahead at the break.

IMAGO / PA Images

The second period saw Tottenham switch to a back four and instantly improve. Malang Sarr gave away a free-kick which saw Kepa Arrizabalaga called into action, getting down low to save a Harry Kane shot from the set piece.

Ziyech had a glorious chance to extend Chelsea's lead on the 53rd minute. A fantastic pass from substitute Timo Werner found Lukaku, who played in Ziyech out wide. The Moroccan's left-footed shot was weak and into the hands of Lloris, however.

Werner had a guilt-edged chance with 65 minutes gone after a fantastic piece of play from Ziyech. The Chelsea man's left-footed pass was superb to play Werner in on goal but the German could not beat Lloris with a lob.

IMAGO / PA Images

There was a further flurry of Chelsea attacks as Ziyech could have seen himself on the scoresheet, getting onto the end of an Alonso cross before volleying over from inside the box.

Tottenham nearly scored an away goal late on as Azpilicueta was struggling with a hamstring injury, allowing Byan Gil to get down the right hand-side and pull a ball back to a Spurs player whose shot was saved by Kepa.

The Blues saw the match out, with Harvey Vale racking up another appearance in the dying minutes as Chelsea put one foot into the Carabao Cup final with a convincing first leg victory.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube