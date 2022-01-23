Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Ziyech Stunner & Silva Header Get Chelsea Back to Winning Ways

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, beating Tottenham 2-0 at home.

The fixture was the third time the two teams had met in January, after they fought out two Carabao Cup semi-final legs

Since Harry Kane's goal, 40 minutes in, was ruled out for a foul on Thiago Silva, the first half ended goalless.

The Blues managed to get ahead of their opponents in the 47th minute as Hakim Ziyech hit a stunning long range shot to find Hugo Lloris' top corner.

Chelsea made it 2-0 in the 55th minute through Thiago Silva who leapt high to meet a Mason Mount free kick with his head to find the back of the Spurs net.

The Blues took the front foot immediately with Mason Mount providing Romelu Lukaku with a chance on goal within the first minute of the match.

Three minutes later Hakim Ziyech handed Callum Hudson-Odoi with an opportunity to get ahead but the 21-year-old couldn't hit the target.

Ziyech then took on a chance himself, minutes later, which Ben Davies managed to deflect wide for Chelsea's first corner of the fixture.

Harry Winks had the away side's first proper chance of the afternoon, running forward and taking a shot at Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 14th minute but the Spaniard was cut out to deal with it.

Matt Doherty stood on Malang Sarr's ankle in the 18th minute leading to a nervy VAR review for the away team, but despite causing Sarr some discomfort, Doherty managed to get away with the challenge.

The game continued as one would expect a north London derby to, with fierce challenges from both sides. Despite the aggression, only one yellow card was awarded inside the first 30 minutes, with Thiago Silva earning it.

Chelsea continued to press in front of their home fans but struggled to find the back of the net, while Tottenham looked to go on the counter attack when they could with the likes of Harry Kane and Steven Bergwijn up top.

After Ryan Sessegnon made a promising run down the left flank, he put the ball into the middle to Harry Kane who found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out for a controversial foul on Thiago Silva.

Silva then managed to reach Mason Mount's corner with his head minutes later but he put the ball narrowly over the crossbar.

It didn't take long for Chelsea to get ahead inside the second half as Hudson-Odoi drove down the left-flank in the 47th minute providing Hakim Ziyech an assist as he delicately placed the ball inside Tottenham's top corner from outside the box.

Ziyech nearly got a second goal a minute later, launching the ball at the same goalframe but Hugo Lloris managed to reach it.

Hudson-Odoi looked to get his second assist of the match in the 53rd minute, finding Mason Mount just outside the Spurs penalty area, but the 23-year-old couldn't hit the target.

Two minutes later, it was Thiago Silva who was able to get his side's second of the afternoon, reaching a Mason Mount free-kick with his head to make it 2-0 in the home team's favour.

The home team continued to press their opponents high, registering 10 shots more than Tottenham after an hour of play, as well as eight corners.

N'Golo Kante entered the field in the 73rd minute to replace Jorginho who had earned himself a yellow card inside the first half.

The remainder of the game became very back and forth with both sides having their own attacking spells but it appeared as though Tottenham's spirit had gone in the dying minutes of the encounter.

Harry Kane darted a header in the 46th minute at Kepa Arrizabalaga, who managed to put the ball out for a corner, injuring his finger in the process.

Marcos Alonso then came onto the pitch a minute later to replace Callum Hudson-Odoi who received a round of applause for his performance.

Saúl Ñíguez became Chelsea's third substitute of the afternoon replacing the goalscorer Ziyech after he was named Man of the Match.

