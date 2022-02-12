Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Palmeiras: Havertz Penalty Wins Blues Club World Cup

Chelsea beat Palmeiras to win the Club World Cup thanks to Kai Havertz's extra time penalty.

The first half saw the Blues dominate in terms of possession, but they were unable to truly threaten their opponents. Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring with a thumping header but Raphael Veiga equalised from the spot after a Thiago Silva handball.

With the score level at full time, it went to extra time and Chelsea were awarded a penalty via VAR, with Havertz scoring the winner from the spot.

Edouard Mendy started in goal for the Blues for the first time since the beginning of January, coming in for Kepa Arrizabalaga who replaced him during his absence.

Romelu Lukaku, who scored the only goal against Al Hilal earlier in the week, retained his spot in the side.

Chelsea started the game brightly, with Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross causing the Palmeiras defence trouble at the back post.

From the off, it was clear that Havertz was playing down the left hand side of the attack, with Mason Mount on the right.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Hudson-Odoi had a shot from inside the box but it was blocked by an opposition defender.

The winger was enjoying his play at the left-wing back early on, sending teasing crosses into the box.

Mount had a free kick on the right hand side of the box and opted for goal instead of a cross, but it went wide.

Mendy was soon called into action for the first time as he claimed a Palmeiras header.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It was all Chelsea in the opening quarter of the game as the Blues enjoyed the majority of the possession.

Dudu saw his curling effort from range go high and wide of Mendy's goal for Palmeiras.

Havertz was up the other end shortly after, with his effort also going wide.

The German had another chance to open the scoring but his shot had the same outcome as his previous attempt.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Palmeiras had another chance to score through Dudu, but his shot whilst off balance went wide.

Chelsea had to make the first substitution of the game as Mount went off injured, and he was replaced by Christian Pulisic.

The American was soon involved in the action and sent a teasing low ball into the box, but it was soon claimed by Palmeiras.

He then had a chance from a free kick on the left side of the box but it went over the bar.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Andreas Christensen was next to deliver a good cross into the box, only to see it punched away by the goalkeeper.

Once again, Chelsea continued to be the more progressive going forward but were unable to truly breakdown the defence.

Christensen then did well to win the ball back from a Palmeiras counter-attack through the middle.

Antonio Rudiger had a cross for himself on the stroke of half time but it was hit too long towards the back post.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Silva very nearly scored a screamer for the Blues with an effort from long range.

Rudiger then headed over from the resulting corner.

The German had another chance from a set-piece but saw the same outcome for Chelsea, and the referee then blew for half-time.

The Blues began the second in the same way as they did in the first, showing a lot of attacking intent.

Hudson-Odoi had the chance to deliver from a free-kick on the left but it was overhit.

Rudiger then had one of his trademark hits from distance, only to see it fly over the bar.

Soon enough though, Chelsea made it 1-0 in the 55th minute through Lukaku

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Hudson-Odoi sent a great cross into the box from the left and the Belgian was there to head it in.

Pulisic very nearly made it two but his effort from outside the box went just wide.

Palmeiras had a great chance to equalise but Mendy saved.

However, VAR awarded them a penalty due to a handball from Silva.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Veiga then scored from the spot to make it 1-1 in the 64th minute.

The Brazilian side were then on the front foot after their equaliser as Chelsea tried to get back in front.

Havertz very nearly did so but his flick and volley from a tight angle went wide of the goal.

Veiga had another shot on goal for Palmeiras but it was hit straight at Mendy.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Pulisic had yet another chance to score his side's second after some neat play from Chelsea, but his low effort went narrowly wide.

Saul Niguez and Timo Werner were the next players to come on for the Blues, replacing Hudson-Odoi and Lukaku respectively.

The move saw Pulisic move to left-wing back with Saul joining in the midfield for the Blues.

As the game entered the remaining ten minutes, Palmeiras worked well on the counter-attack with Chelsea having to work hard at the back.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

As the clock ticked down towards full time, the Blues were unable to show much going forward.

Another free kick from the right was whipped in but eventually cleared by Palmeiras.

Mateo Kovacic, who scored that worldie against Liverpool, this time saw his volley go over the bar.

The referee soon blew for full time, meaning extra time was to come.

IMAGO / Action Plus

At the start of extra time, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr came on for Kovacic and Christensen respectively.

Ziyech was enjoying a lot of the ball since coming on, operating on his favoured right hand side.

Werner did well to beat a defender for pace but his ball into the box was unable to find a teammate.

Sarr was next to have a shot on goal but it was fired over.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea then hit the crossbar soon after from Pulisic but it may have been ruled out for offside if it went in.

Palmeiras ran through the middle on the counter but the flag was raised due to offside.

Half time of extra time soon came, with the score still level.

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Ziyech sent a teasing cross to the back post from the right towards Havertz, who was unable to get contact on it and fell to the ground with the goalkeeper.

Werner soon had a chance of his own but his effort from the edge of the box went over the bar.

Soon however, VAR were checking for a Chelsea penalty and it was awarded to them.

Havertz stepped up to the spot, and scored to make it 2-1 to Chelsea in the 117th minute!

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Three minutes of added time were awarded at the end of extra time as the Blues looked to seal the deal.

VAR was then called into action again to check for a red card challenge on Havertz, and the Palmeiras man Luan was sent off

Full time eventually came, and Chelsea won the Club World Cup for the very first time!

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube