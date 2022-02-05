Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Plymouth Argyle: Alonso & Azpilicueta Goals See Blues Avoid FA Cup Upset

Chelsea welcomed a tough Plymouth Argyle squad at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon with the home side needing the full 120 minutes to scrape a 2-1 win.

The away side broke the deadlock early on the day as Macaulay Gillesphey leapt high above Romelu Lukaku in the eighth minute to meet a free kick with his head that crept in past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The home side had to wait 40 minutes until they got their first goal of the afternoon as captain Cesar Azpilicueta leapt onto a Mason Mount ball cross to even the scoring.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

With the score at 1-1, neither team were able to take the advantage in the second 45 minutes as the game was taken to extra time.

Marcos Alonso managed to get his side ahead in the 107th minute after a pull-back pass from Kai Havertz on the byline to make the score 2-1 in Chelsea's favour.

With a penalty in the 118th minute, Plymouth looked as though they may bring the game to a penalty shoot-out finish, but Kepa Arrizabalaga was on hand to hold the scoreline to 2-1.

After Thomas Tuchel tested positive for Covid-19, it was first team coach Arno Michels who was on the sidelines for the home side.

There was action from the very start on Saturday afternoon as Chelsea looked to use their width with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech on either flank.

Jorginho got his side's first shot of the afternoon after he hit a well struck volley from outside the box that rolled just wide of Michael Cooper's goal frame.

But it was Plymouth Argyle who were able to get ahead first after Macaulay Gillesphey met a free kick with his head, beating Romelu Lukaku to the ball and putting the away side 1-0 up.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In search of an immediate response, Mateo Kovacic rocketed a shot at the opposition's crossbar a minute after going behind.

Plymouth continued their attacks into the first half, with Panutche Camara trying to place a ball into the home side's bottom corner but Malang Sarr was on hand to deal with the danger.

Chelsea continued to probe as the half went on but as Plymouth remained strong, the home side grew frustrated with Jorginho picking up the first yellow card of the afternoon.

Hudson-Odoi looked promising down the left flank for the Blues, working well with Mateo Kovacic on the inside, but Plymouth committed wholeheartedly their defence making it difficult for Chelsea to find a breakthrough.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 21-year-old was the next Blues player to hit the away side's goal frame as he met a Ziyech cross with his head but Michael Cooper can thank his crossbar for the save.

Minutes later, Kovacic hit the woodwork for a second time in the first half, with a low hard shot from outside the box rattling the post.

Chelsea had to wait until the 40th minute to level the score with captain Cesar Azpilicueta getting on the end of a Mason Mount low cross to score his first ever FA Cup goal with a cheeky backheel.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

As both side's came out for the second half, the only change to be made was Marcos Alonso's introduction in place of Andreas Christensen.

In the 53rd minute, Lukaku was gifted with an opportunity to put his side in the lead as Ziyech swung the ball across the goal face, but the Belgian striker couldn't get a touch on the ball.

Chelsea's attacks continued into the second half with the away team holding strong.

58 minutes in, Azpilicueta found the back of the net again with another backheel but the goal was swiftly ruled out for offside.

Five minutes later, to spruce up their attacking hopes, Kai Havertz came on to replace Hudson-Odoi as Chelsea hoped to break the deadlock.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mason Mount came close in the 74th minute as he rocketed a shot at Cooper who palmed the ball over the bar for a Blues corner.

As the game entered its final 10 minutes, the home side went on the offensive, bringing Timo Werner on for Mateo Kovacic.

But the end of the fixture played by the same script as the rest of the game with Chelsea unable to penetrate Plymouth's defence.

With neither team able to break the deadlock, the two sides were forced to go into extra time, with the prospect of a penalty shoot-out looming.

Seven minutes into extra time, Mason Mount was pulled off, seemingly in some discomfort, and was taken straight down the tunnel to receive treatment as he was replaced by Saúl Ñíguez.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Substitute Marcos Alonso managed to finally get his side ahead in the 107th minute as he slotted in Kai Havertz's assist to give the home side the advantage.

Plymouth didn't stop pushing into the second half of extra time, testing the Blues defence time and time again leaving the home fans on the edge of their seats.

Chelsea's final change of the afternoon came in the 112th minute as captain and goalscorer Azpilicueta made way for Trevoh Chalobah.

With it looking as though Chelsea would take home the win, Malang Sarr brought down Ryan Hardie in the box giving them a penalty in the 118th minute.

Hardie put the ball to Kepa Arrizabalaga's left, but the Spaniard watched the ball the whole way saving the penalty with his body.

