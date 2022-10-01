Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace | Five Things We Learned
1. Koulibaly Currently Not In Potter's First Eleven
Based on today's lineup, it appears that Graham Potter's preferred center-back pairing does not include Kalidou Koulibaly. There is certainly time for this to change but it seems to be the current stance.
2. Thiago Silva Lucky To Not See Red
On another day, Thiago Silva is sent off for his first-half hand ball. He appeared to deliberately handle the ball while on the floor to prevent a goalscoring opportunity but escaped with only a yellow card. The Brazilian must be more careful in the future.
3. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Still Has Something To Give
The Gabonese striker is off the mark at Stamford Bridge thanks to an instinctive finish off of a Thiago Silva knock-down. Graham Potter will be hoping this sparks a run of form for his striker.
4. Ben Chilwell Still Needs To Build Up His Rhythm
Since returning from his ACL injury, Chilwell's form has been stop-start. Against Palace, he struggled with the pace of the match and was found wanting for the goal the visitors conceded. He still seems a ways away from full, pre-injury match fitness.
5. N'Golo Kante Is A Huge Miss In Midfield
Still out injured, the Frenchman was a huge miss today. Jorginho, Kovacic, and Mount collectively struggled at Selhurst Park and Potter will surely be hoping he can call upon Kante in the near future.
