Skip to main content
Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb | 5 Things We Learned

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb | 5 Things We Learned

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's final UCL group stage fixture.

1. Denis Zakaria Shows Promise

In his debut for Chelsea, the Swiss midfielder flourished, even getting himself on the scoresheet with the winner on the evening. He now seems to be a viable option for Graham Potter.

Chelsea celebrating v Dinamo Zagreb

2. Ben Chilwell Injury A Concern

Still working his way back from his knee injury, Ben Chilwell was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury. Potter and Southgate both will be sweating the news to come regarding this.

3. Much Needed Goal For Raheem Sterling

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Englishman has been on a barren run of late and his goal on Wednesday should go a long way to restoring his confidence ahead of a pivotal part of the season. 

Raheem Sterling v Dinamo Zagreb

4. Edouard Mendy Needs Time

Stepping in for the injured Kepa, the Senegalese keeper had a few nervy moments at the back, predominantly at the beginning of the match. He will need a bit of time to work himself back into form following a spell on the sidelines. 

5. A Necessary Response

Following the weekend's result against Brighton, the Blues needed to show a response. Their ability to fight back from conceding early in the match is an encouraging sign for Chelsea fans. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Jorginho
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan and Barcelona Chasing Jorginho

By Stephen Smith
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Serious Contenders For Jude Bellingham

By Dylan McBennett
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

Report: Denis Zakaria Expected To Finish Season With Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea celebrating v Dinamo Zagreb
Match Coverage

Player Ratings As Chelsea Get 2-1 Revenge Over Dinamo Zagreb

By Melissa Edwards
Jessie Fleming
News

Canada's Jessie Fleming Extends Contract With Chelsea Women

By Melissa Edwards
Armando Broja
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle And Everton Interested In Chelsea's Armando Broja On Loan

By Dylan McBennett
Kvicha Kvaratskhelia
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have Been Scouting Napoli's Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

By Dylan McBennett
Kalidou Koulibaly
Match Coverage

Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb Confirmed XIs In The UEFA Champions League

By Melissa Edwards