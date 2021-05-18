Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City: Blues Edge Closer to Champions League Qualification

Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's put their FA Cup final defeat right with a crucial win to put the Blues in pole position to finish in the top four heading into the last game of the season.

Antonio Rudiger gave Chelsea a deserved lead two minutes into the second half as Ben Chilwell's cross hit the German's thigh to find its way into the back of the net.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Jorginho doubled the hosts lead in the 67th minute from the penalty spot.

Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back after coming off the bench as he capitalised on a Mateo Kovacic error to slot past Edouard Mendy in the 77th minute.

Ben Chilwell had the first chance of the game inside four minutes. Timo Werner's body faint to let the ball run saw him slip the left wing-back in, but he could only drag his effort wide, with Christian Pulisic inches away from sliding in from close range.

Chelsea were bright in the opening stages at Stamford Bridge. High intensity, high pressure, it was all that they lacked in the cup final defeat.

Reece James and N'Golo Kante both had half chances which sailed wide and forced a save out of Kasper Schmeichel respectively inside the first ten minutes in west London.

Chelsea should've had a stonewall penalty in the 19th minute. Timo Werner beat Youri Tielemans to the ball and was fouled in the box, but Mike Dean gave a free-kick to the Foxes and VAR didn't go to check the decision.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Werner then had the ball in the back of the net three minutes later as he found the bottom corner, but he was ruled out for offside.

Mason Mount, who was named Chelsea's Player of the Year by the fans, danced into the box but his flash effort was brilliantly saved by Kasper Schmeichel in the 28th minute. Thiago Silva headed the resulting corner over the bar.

Chelsea were forced into an early change to add to their injury troubles after Kai Havertz was ruled out through a hamstring problem. Mateo Kovacic replaced N'Golo Kante in the 32nd minute, who was struggling. A real concern for the Blues heading into the final two games of the season.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Werner thought he put Chelsea ahead, again, as he bundled in from close range in the 34th minute, but it was ruled out for handball..

Christian Pulisic was the next to have a chance two minutes before the break. Mount drifted into the box and played it to the near post but Schmeichel was there as ever to make a key save to deny the American from putting the hosts ahead.

For all of Chelsea misfortunes, two minutes into the second half, Chilwell's cross found its way to the back post and it hit Antonio Rudiger's thigh to head into the back of the net to put the Blues ahead. Finally the breakthrough they deserved.

Mount offered Chelsea some concern after he went down in real pain and discomfort after a clash of knees. Fortunately for Chelsea, he was able to walk and run it off.

Chelsea were finally given a penalty in the 65th minute as Werner was fouled by Wesley Fofana in the box, given by VAR. Jorginho stepped up two minutes later and cooly slotted into the right-hand corner to double the lead.

Despite Chelsea's dominance, Kovacic made an error in the 77th minute in the midfield, and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho was fed in the box by Wilfred Ndidi, and he fired past Edouard Mendy to increase the nerves on the home side.

Tuchel made a change in the final three minutes as Kurt Zouma came on for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Leicester should've snatched a late leveller. It teed up for Ayoze Perez on the edge of the area but he blazed his effort well over the bar, letting the hosts off the hook.

Chelsea managed to hold on for a vital three points as they climb back into third to boost their top four hopes heading into the final day of the season.

It was a reaction, a much needed one, from the cup final defeat which now puts the Blues in a commanding spot to secure Champions League qualification. But the job is not done yet for Tuchel's men. One game to go against Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday - it's another must-win for the Blues if results go against them elsewhere.

One down, one to go.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube