Chelsea 2-1 RB Salzburg | 5 Things We Learned

IMAGO / Colorsport

Here are five things we learned from Chelsea's 2-1 win in Austria.

1. Mateo Kovacic Back To His Best

This season has not been the easiest for the Croatian midfielder, given his struggles with injuries. Tuesday's performance was stellar and hopefully a sign of things to come. 

2. A Potential Spring Board For Kai Havertz

The German forward's time at Stamford Bridge has been very stop-start. He is in need of a moment to kick on from and Tuesday's stunning winner could be just that.

Kai Havertz v RB Salzburg

3. Christian Pulisic In Line For Starts

Christian Pulisic has struggled to break into the Chelsea starting eleven this year. He made the most of his opportunity against Salzburg, providing the assist for the Blues' opener. It is possible he now gets a run in the side.

4. Trevoh Chalobah Continues To Impress

Another Chelsea player that has made the most of his recent opportunities is Trevoh Chalobah. He has stepped up admirably in the absence of Reece James, in turn potentially securing his future at the club.

5. Raheem Sterling In Need Of A Goal

Since joining from Manchester City, Raheem Sterling started strongly in front of goal but has faded in recent weeks. He is always willing to run but he could use a goal soon to get his confidence back up.

