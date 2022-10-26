Chelsea 2-1 RB Salzburg | Player Ratings
Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5
Struggled with his distribution at times and was questionable in his claiming of crosses. A mixed bag.
Trevoh Chalobah - 7
Continues to perform solidly in a time of need for the Blues.
Thiago Silva - 6.5
Found wanting on RB Salzburg's equalizer but helped prevent any further damage.
Marc Cucurella - 7
A performance to build on for the Spaniard given his recent struggles. Proactive both defensively and offensively.
Christian Pulisic - 7.5
Made the most of a rare start, assisting Kai Havertz's winner. Potentially in line for a run in the side.
Jorginho - 6
Kept things ticking but was susceptible to pressure in the middle of the park.
Mateo Kovacic - 8.5
Starting to show the abilities we are used to. A quality performance with a stunning goal to boot.
Raheem Sterling - 6.5
Still struggling to get things to come off but created chances with his work rate and incision.
Read More
Conor Gallagher - 7.5
Combined his abilities on and off the ball to turn in a solid performance. Starting to stake his place to a role within the squad.
Kai Havertz - 7
A bit wasteful in the first half but ultimately scored the winner courtesy of a curling effort.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4.5
Really has yet to show his full capabilities in Chelsea colors. Another disappointing outing for the striker.
Substitutes
Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6
Provided energy to the side but was not as sharp as in his recent appearances.
Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5
A late defensive substitution. Did exactly what was needed to ensure the win.
Armando Broja - 6
Harried the Salzburg defense. A willing runner, something very valuable off the bench.
Hakim Ziyech - N/A
Mason Mount - N/A
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Tyrone Mings Blunder Helps Seal Chelsea's 2-0 Victory Over Aston Villa
- Chelsea Defender Reece James Doubt For World Cup Despite Injury Boost
- Report: Chelsea Will Look At Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane
- Report: Ruben Loftus-Cheek Could Be A Target For AC Milan In January
- Report: Kepa Arrizabalaga Was Close To Joining Napoli This Summer
- Report: Premier League Set To Stage A Pre-Season Tournament In The USA
- Report: Thiago Silva's Wife Confirms Plans To Stay At Chelsea
- Report: Romelu Lukaku Will Not Return To Chelsea In January