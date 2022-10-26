Chelsea 2-1 RB Salzburg | Player Ratings

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6.5

Struggled with his distribution at times and was questionable in his claiming of crosses. A mixed bag.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Continues to perform solidly in a time of need for the Blues.

Thiago Silva - 6.5

Found wanting on RB Salzburg's equalizer but helped prevent any further damage.

Marc Cucurella - 7

A performance to build on for the Spaniard given his recent struggles. Proactive both defensively and offensively.

Christian Pulisic - 7.5

Made the most of a rare start, assisting Kai Havertz's winner. Potentially in line for a run in the side.

Jorginho - 6

Kept things ticking but was susceptible to pressure in the middle of the park.

Mateo Kovacic - 8.5

Starting to show the abilities we are used to. A quality performance with a stunning goal to boot.

Raheem Sterling - 6.5

Still struggling to get things to come off but created chances with his work rate and incision.

Conor Gallagher - 7.5

Combined his abilities on and off the ball to turn in a solid performance. Starting to stake his place to a role within the squad.

Kai Havertz - 7

A bit wasteful in the first half but ultimately scored the winner courtesy of a curling effort.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 4.5

Really has yet to show his full capabilities in Chelsea colors. Another disappointing outing for the striker.

Substitutes

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

Provided energy to the side but was not as sharp as in his recent appearances.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6.5

A late defensive substitution. Did exactly what was needed to ensure the win.

Armando Broja - 6

Harried the Salzburg defense. A willing runner, something very valuable off the bench.

Hakim Ziyech - N/A

Mason Mount - N/A

