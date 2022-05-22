Chelsea came out 2-1 victors against already relegated Watford on the final day of the Premier League season.

The Blues ensured that they finish third in the table, three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel's men said farewell to Antonio Rudiger, who is set to leave at the end of his contract next month and welcomed back Ben Chilwell from the bench.

Kai Havertz netted the opening goal of the game, a simple finish from a fantastic Kenedy cross before Dan Gosling equalised late on and Ross Barkley provided late drama with a header.

The Blues should have been ahead in the opening stages as Mason Mount released Havertz, who hit a shot straight at Daniel Bachman just five minutes in.

However, Chelsea were ahead with 12 minutes gone as Havertz didn't make the same mistake twice, firing home from a low Kenedy cross at the far post.

Kenedy was putting on a show for the Blues, showing his skills and flair on the left-hand side.

Watford grew into the game in the first half and saw a shot go just wide 20 minutes in.

Edouard Mendy was on hand to deny the Hornets with half an hour gone as Chelsea held onto their lead.

Thomas Tuchel's men should have been two ahead, with Havertz missing a guilt-edged chance after Mount sent him through.

The second half saw the Blues face more pressure from the already-relegated Watford as Mendy pulled off a fine save just minutes into the second period, denying Joao Pedro.

Neither side committed huge numbers forward in a match which was clearly being treated as a dead rubber, with Malang Sarr and Barkley featuring from the bench before the hour mark.

The former replaced Rudiger, who played his last game for Chelsea and received a standing ovation as he bowed out.

Watford were level late on as Gosling scored off the bench in the 88th minute, whilst news elsewhere saw Chelsea fans celebrating as Manchester City were ahead against Aston Villa to see them crowned champions head of Liverpool.

Adam Masina picked out Gosling at the far post to head the Hornets level.

The Blues brought on Chilwell, making his welcome return after spending much of the season out injured, a huge boost to Chelsea ahead of the new season.

Watford were not ahead for long as just moments after Chilwell's introduction, Barkley netted what could be his last goal for Chelsea - heading in a Reece James cross in the final minute.

