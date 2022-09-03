Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Five Things We Learned

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

1. Ben Chilwell Returning To His Best

Since his unfortunate injury against Juventus, Ben Chilwell has struggled to get fully up to speed. His substitute cameo was an encouraging sign, getting on the scoresheet himself and setting up the winning goal. His revitalization could be crucial for Thomas Tuchel.

2. Wesley Fofana Ready To Contribute

Handed his first start on his debut, Wesley Fofana was a calming presence in Chelsea's backline. He has all the potential in the world and looks a seamless fit into the Blues' defensive system.

3. Conor Gallagher Still Struggling

Conor Gallagher has struggled to adapt to Chelsea's play style since returning from his loan, something that was evident today. Tuchel may need to tweak his role to get the best out of him if he sees him in his long-term plans.

4. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Will Need To Hit The Ground Running

The Gabonese striker watched on from the stands as Chelsea's attackers struggled. A lack of goals from forwards was the Blues' undoing last year and it seems they will need the 33-year-old to rectify this issue quickly.

5. Edouard Mendy's Form A Concern

Left wanting on West Ham's opened and bailed out by VAR on Maxwell Cornet's disallowed equalizer, Edouard Mendy has begun to let mistakes creep into his game of late. Chelsea fans know how good he can be and will hoping he can quickly get back to his best.

