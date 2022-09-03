Skip to main content

Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Five Things We Learned

Chelsea secured all three points Saturday afternoon courtesy of late goals from Ben Chilwell and Kai Havertz. Here are 5 things we learned from the match.
Ben Chilwell Chelsea

1. Ben Chilwell Returning To His Best

Since his unfortunate injury against Juventus, Ben Chilwell has struggled to get fully up to speed. His substitute cameo was an encouraging sign, getting on the scoresheet himself and setting up the winning goal. His revitalization could be crucial for Thomas Tuchel. 

2. Wesley Fofana Ready To Contribute

Handed his first start on his debut, Wesley Fofana was a calming presence in Chelsea's backline. He has all the potential in the world and looks a seamless fit into the Blues' defensive system. 

Wesley Fofana vs West Ham

3. Conor Gallagher Still Struggling

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Conor Gallagher has struggled to adapt to Chelsea's play style since returning from his loan, something that was evident today. Tuchel may need to tweak his role to get the best out of him if he sees him in his long-term plans.

4. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Will Need To Hit The Ground Running

The Gabonese striker watched on from the stands as Chelsea's attackers struggled. A lack of goals from forwards was the Blues' undoing last year and it seems they will need the 33-year-old to rectify this issue quickly.

5. Edouard Mendy's Form A Concern

Left wanting on West Ham's opened and bailed out by VAR on Maxwell Cornet's disallowed equalizer, Edouard Mendy has begun to let mistakes creep into his game of late. Chelsea fans know how good he can be and will hoping he can quickly get back to his best.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Ben Chilwell Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea Vs West Ham 2-1 Player Ratings

By Connor Dossi-White
Ben Chilwell vs West Ham
Match Coverage

Match Report: Ben Chilwell The Savior In Chelsea 2-1 West Ham United

By Melissa Edwards
Ben Chilwell Chelsea
Match Coverage

Watch: Ben Chilwell Scores To Even The Game Against West Ham

By Owen Cummings
Michail Antonio West Ham
Match Coverage

Watch: West Ham Striker Michail Antonio Scores The Opening Goal Against Chelsea

By Owen Cummings
Reece James vs Leeds
News

Reece James Agrees New Deal With Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Barcelona
News

Report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Has Been Sent To Milan To Be Fitted With Mask

By Connor Dossi-White
Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell
News

'We Need A Little Time' - Thiago Silva On Building A New Chelsea Team

By Melissa Edwards
Armando Broja
News

Chelsea Forward Armando Broja Signs New Long-Term Deal

By Connor Dossi-White