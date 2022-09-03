Chelsea 2-1 West Ham | Five Things We Learned
1. Ben Chilwell Returning To His Best
Since his unfortunate injury against Juventus, Ben Chilwell has struggled to get fully up to speed. His substitute cameo was an encouraging sign, getting on the scoresheet himself and setting up the winning goal. His revitalization could be crucial for Thomas Tuchel.
2. Wesley Fofana Ready To Contribute
Handed his first start on his debut, Wesley Fofana was a calming presence in Chelsea's backline. He has all the potential in the world and looks a seamless fit into the Blues' defensive system.
3. Conor Gallagher Still Struggling
Read More
Conor Gallagher has struggled to adapt to Chelsea's play style since returning from his loan, something that was evident today. Tuchel may need to tweak his role to get the best out of him if he sees him in his long-term plans.
4. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang Will Need To Hit The Ground Running
The Gabonese striker watched on from the stands as Chelsea's attackers struggled. A lack of goals from forwards was the Blues' undoing last year and it seems they will need the 33-year-old to rectify this issue quickly.
5. Edouard Mendy's Form A Concern
Left wanting on West Ham's opened and bailed out by VAR on Maxwell Cornet's disallowed equalizer, Edouard Mendy has begun to let mistakes creep into his game of late. Chelsea fans know how good he can be and will hoping he can quickly get back to his best.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Report: Chelsea Open Talks For Crystal Palace Winger Wilfried Zaha
- Report: Chelsea Offer Armando Broja & Conor Gallagher for Everton’s Anthony Gordon
- Chelsea Defender Ethan Ampadu Set To Join Italian Side Spezia
- 'You Cannot Make This Decision' - Thomas Tuchel On Conor Gallagher And Thiago Silva
- 'I Take Full Responsibility' - Conor Gallagher On His Red Card Against Leicester City
- Fabrizio Romano Tips Chelsea to Sign Frenkie de Jong Over Liverpool
- ‘We Got a Two-Goal Advantage & Defended Well’ - Raheem Sterling on the 2-1 Win Against Leicester City
- Chelsea's Confirmed Champions League Group E Fixtures And Dates
- 'Thanks To The Fans' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Reacts To Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City