Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool: Spirited Comeback Sees Blues Earn a Point

Chelsea fought back from 2-0 down to earn a point at home against Liverpool.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring for the Reds when he pounced onto Chalobah's poor clearance at the back, before Salah made it 2-0 just before the half hour mark.

Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic score two in four minutes to level the scoring at half time, with the points shared come the end of the 90 minutes.

The biggest news ahead of the game was that Romelu Lukaku was dropped from the squad after his comments suggesting he was unhappy at the club, with Kai Havertz replacing him.

Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante returned to the starting lineup, with Mateo Kovacic filling in for Jorginho.

Sadio Mane received the first booking of the game just ten seconds after kick off as he elbowed Cesar Azpilicueta in the face.

The visitors had the first real chance of the game as Salah ran through on goal, but Antonio Rudiger did well to track back and Edouard Mendy palmed the attempt away.

Just a minute later, Pulisic had a glorious chance to open the scoring but was unable to net past Caoimhin Kelleher.

Mane then broke the deadlock in the ninth minute after he pounced on a poor clearance from Trevoh Chalobah.

Marcos Alonso was fed a great ball over the top but couldn't quite reach it and pass it into the path of Havertz.

Pulisic then went into the referee's book after a hefty challenge on Diogo Jota.

Alonso soon volleyed a chance high and wide at the back post in front of the Shed End.

Salah had another chance to score and Mendy did well to stop it, but the lineman's flag was correctly raised for offside.

However, the Egyptian soon made it 2-0 after collecting a ball over the top of the Chelsea defence and slotting it past Mendy in the 26th minute.

There was a VAR check for a red card on Mason Mount, but nothing was given and rightly so.

Chalobah somewhat made up for his earlier mistake with a perfectly timed challenge on Salah who was racing through on goal.

Havertz was fouled on the edge of the box and gave Chelsea the chance to cross in.

Alonso sent it in, it was punched away and Kovacic scored an unbelievable goal in the 41st minute!

He volleyed it from the edge of the area, it clipped the top of the right post and into the back of the net.

On the stroke of half time, Pulisic made it 2-2!

The American was fed through by Kante and he brought it down well and fired past Kelleher. A superb end to the first half.

Mount very nearly made it 3-2 to Chelsea, but his effort went narrowly wide.

The half time whistle soon blew, ending a superb half of football.

Neither side made a change at the start of the second half.

After a chaotic end to the opening 45 minutes, the opening of the second period of the game was certainly a lot quieter.

Alonso was the next player to have an attempt on goal as he cut inside from the left, but fired over with his right foot.

Mendy was called into action again as he made a great stop to deny Jota at the other end for Liverpool.

Azpilicueta made a great tackle to win back possession from Mane, but the flag soon went up for offside anyway.

Salah hit an audacious attempt from range to beat Mendy, but the latter pulled off an even better save to deny him.

The Senegal goalkeeper made another great save shortly after, this time denying Mane.

Chelsea soon had their own chance to take the lead, but Kelleher made a great stop to prevent Pulisic from scoring his second of the game.

Chalobah did really well to hold off Mane and clear for a corner. The set piece was eventually taken and Konstantinos Tsimikas fired wide.

Jorginho was the first change of the game for the Blues with the Italian coming on for Chalobah, who appeared to walk off injured.

Pulisic then shifted from his role on the left wing to right wing-back, with Azpilicueta moving into the back three.

The former had another chance to double his tally for the day, but his effort went over the bar.

Liverpool enjoyed a fair amount of pressure on Chelsea but the hosts did well to limit their chances on goal.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was soon brought on for Havertz.

Kovacic did well to win a foul for the Blues a few yards outside the box but Mount's effort hit the wall, with his follow-up saved by Kelleher.

Ibrahim Konate brought down Hudson-Odoi whilst he was on goal and received a booking for his challenge.

Alonso tried to catch out Kelleher but the goalkeeper was there to stop his effort.

Rudiger then headed wide from a Mount corner.

As the minutes ran down, both sides were keen to pitch late efforts on goal, but the points were ultimately shared.

