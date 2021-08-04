Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Ziyech Bags Brace as London Rivals Play Out Draw in Mind Series Clash

Hakim Ziyech bagged a brace as Tottenham fought back from two goals down to draw with Chelsea in the Blues final pre-season match in the Mind Series.

Ziyech put his side ahead 15 minutes in, carrying the ball towards the Spurs goal before unleashing a low driven shot into the bottom corner.

Ziyech bagged his brace on the 49th minute, combining well with Marcos Alonso before smashing past Pierluigi Gollini for his second of the game.

Lucas Moura pulled one back for Tottenham as his effort was deflected into the Chelsea net.

Steven Bergwijn equalised for Spurs on the 70th minute, squeezing the ball between the legs of Edouard Mendy as Chelsea made several changes which disrupted the rhythm of the match.

It was the visitors who started the brighter and tested Mendy early on. Son Heung-Min turned onto his right foot on the left-hand side of the Chelsea box and fired goalwards. A deflection forced the Chelsea keeper to get down low to keep the scores level just three minutes in.

However, after the early move the Blues began to dominate their London rivals.

Chelsea found themselves ahead just after 15 minutes. N'Golo Kante did incredibly well to disposses Moura on the half-way line and release Hakim Ziyech. Timo Werner made a clever run from left to right to take a defender away and Ziyech moved forward with the ball before unleashing a low driven shot past Gollini in the Spurs goal.

Ziyech was a bright spark in the first half as five minutes after his goal the Moroccan turned onto his left foot on the edge of the box before dancing past a couple of Tottenham defenders and unleashing a strike that just went wide of the post.

The Blues did have the ball in the back of the net on the 22nd minute again as Werner broke the Spurs offside trap before rounding Gollini and finishing. However, the assistant had his flag up for offside and the goal was disallowed and despite the German being a yard onside, it remained 1-0.

Chelsea continued to dominate the first half and could have been two ahead. Kante won the ball once again, doing what he does best, before playing into Werner inside the Spurs box. The German turned onto his left foot in a crowded area but his left-footed shot was kept out by Gollini.

The Blues took a 1-0 lead into half-time.

Chelsea switched systems at half-time with Tiemou Bakayoko and Christian Pulisic coming on as the Blues changed to operate with a back four.

Tottenham were nearly ahead within second of the second half. Moura picked out Son, whose shot was instinctively blocked by Trevoh Chalobah.

Ziyech added his second of the game within five minutes of the second half. Kai Havertz combined well with Marcos Alonso out on the left hand-side. Alonso's cutback found Ziyech, who takes a touch before smashing past the Tottenham goalkeeper.

Werner tested Gollini once more, taking a touch onto his right foot on the edge of Tottenham's box before bursting away from a defender and unleashing a tame effort goalwards.

Tottenham had a goal back on the 55th minute mark as Moura unleashes a right-footed shot on the edge of the box. The Brazillian's shot deflected off Antonio Rudiger and into the top corner, leaving Mendy helpless.

Chelsea's game was interrupted as the Blues made several changes. Kenedy, Matt Miazga, Ethan Ampadu, Davide Zappacosta, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were amongst those brought on in the second half.

Spurs found themselves level as Steven Bergwijn ran down the Chelsea right-hand side and finished through the legs of Mendy.

Chelsea found fitness, bringing on several players from the bench who will not be at Stamford Bridge next season as the game faded out and ended as a high scoring draw.

Next up for the Blues is Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup on August 11.

