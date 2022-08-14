Skip to main content

Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham | Player Ratings

Thomas Tuchel's side were pushed back into a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in a heated home match, with some stand out performers and some unforgettable moments.

From defense to attack, here are your player ratings. 

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel had a bust up. 

Edouard Mendy - 6 

The Senegalese goalkeeper wasn't called into action that often, and he couldn't have done a lot for either goal, but he otherwise gave a decent display. 

Reece James - 8 

A vital goal topped off a complete MOTM performance from Reece James who couldn't have given much more in either half of the pitch. 

Reece James

James celebrating after equalising. 

Thiago Silva - 6

A performance, for the most part, that supporters are used to from the centre half as he seemed to lead from the back with the absence of Cesar Azpilicueta, but he came off second best for the Harry Kane goal.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 7 

Koulibaly seemed to make the perfect partner for the Brazilian and even came up with a crucial goal in his first ever appearance at Stamford Bridge, but again was motionless for the equaliser.

Koulibaly and Reece James

Koulibaly celebrating with Reece James after scoring the opener. 

Marc Cucurella - 7 

A first ever start to remember for the new Spanish left-back, with a clean set-up for the Blues' opening goal and managed to mute Dejan Kulusevski for the majority of the match.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 6

A strong and physical showing helped earned his side the advantage and even came close to making the scoresheet. 

Marc Cucurella, Dejan Kulusevski and Kalidou Koulibaly

Cucurella in a battle with Kulusevski.

Jorginho - 5

A good first half was let down by some sloppy play in his own six-yard box which allowed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to play Spurs back into the game. 

N'Golo Kante - 6

Nothing here nor there from Kante who seemed content to just help break down attacks from the opposition but was otherwise immemorable before coming off through injury.  

Mason Mount and Heung-Min Son

Son taking on Mount. 

 Mason Mount - 7

A similar story from the England international with no key moments standing out but played the 90 minutes with relentless energy despite the heat. 

Kai Havertz  - 6

Missed an easy chance from about a yard or so out of Hugo Lloris' net before being booked and then subbed in a disappointing display. 

Raheem Sterling - 6

A mixed one from Chelsea's new winger who assisted James in the second half, but had struggled to make any clear-cut chances and really make a mark on the tie. 

Sterling

Sterling guarding the ball. 

Substitutions 

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Didn't seem to make the difference that Tuchel had expected other than allowing James to get forward for his goal. 

Christian Pulisic - 6

Conor Gallagher - 6

Armando Broja - N/A

