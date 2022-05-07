Wolves snatched a point in stoppage time on Saturday afternoon in a 2-2 draw that saw a late comeback undo Chelsea's early lead.

The home side managed to register two goals in the first half through Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, but both were disallowed for a foul and offside respectively.

IMAGO / Colorsport

In the second half, Romelu Lukaku managed to get his name on the scoresheet for the first time in the league in 2022, registering both of his sides goals on the afternoon.

Wolves managed to get themselves a first goal in the 79th minute through substitute and loanee Francisco Trincao after he rifled a long range goal past Edouard Mendy into the Blues' top corner.

With the last attempt of the game, 97 minutes in, Conor Coady managed to head the ball past Edouard Mendy to seal a 2-2 draw.

Saturday afternoon's game saw Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku earn his second Premier League start since February, as Thomas Tuchel changed up his front three against Wolves.

Chelsea controlled the play in the opening 10 minutes as Bruno Lage's side sat back and tried to contain the home side's attacks.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Timo Werner registered his side's first shot on goal latching on to a ball from Mateo Kovacic but the German international couldn't get the ball past Jose Sa.

Lukaku got his side's second chance on goal in the 14th minute but a deflection from Romain Saiss sent the ball into Sa's gloves once again.

Three minutes later and Pedro Neto found himself one-on-one with Edouard Mendy but captain Cesar Azpilicueta got across in time to snuff out any danger.

Chelsea continued to dominate possession as the game went on but with limited chances coming their way.

Reece James attempted a spectacular long range shot on the 25 minute mark but the ball sailed well high of the crossbar.

IMAGO / PA Images

Pictured up in the stands in attendance on Saturday afternoon was soon-to-be Chelsea owner Todd Boehly watching on as the Blues looked to break the deadlock against their opposition.

In the 34th minute, Timo Werner managed to find the back of the net but referee Peter Banks denied the home side a goal for a foul on Saiss in the build-up.

A minute later Lukaku ended up with a scrappy chance inside the six-yard-box, but Sa managed to reach the ball before the Belgian talisman.

As Chelsea's attacks continued, Ruben Loftus-Cheek managed to find the back of the net with a back post tap in from a corner.

However, after a lengthy VAR review, the home side were once again denied a goal - this time for offside.

IMAGO / PA Images

Wolves came close to getting a smash-and-grab goal right before half-time following 45 minutes of dominance from Chelsea.

Pedro Neto struck the ball at Edouard Mendy which then landed at the feet of Leander Dendoncker who sent it well high of the bar.

A minute later, Lukaku had a chance of his own but Sa managed to get down in time to stop his shot.

After a tough first 45 minutes, Saul Niguez was introduced in place of Marcos Alonso to change things up.

Less than a minute into the second half, Werner found himself with a half-volley in front of the Wolves goal but Sa was quick to deal with any danger.

A minute later, Reece James tried to catch Sa off guard, opting to shoot from a free kick instead of crossing the ball into the box. The English youngster couldn't quite squeeze the ball inside the post however.

IMAGO / PA Images

In the 52nd minute, Romelu Lukaku was brought down in the box by Saiss, leading to a Chelsea penalty, which the Belgian striker managed to put into the back of Wolves' net.

Lukaku put his side 2-0 up two minutes later with a nice finish from outside the penalty area into the away team's bottom corner.

72 minutes in, Mateo Kovacic looked for a goal of his own, driving through the Wolves defence, but he couldn't manage to put the ball either side of Sa.

Substitute Francisco Trincao rifled a stunning goal into Chelsea's far corner in the 79th minute as the away side looked to build a comeback with 10 minutes to go.

IMAGO / Colorsport

The Portuguese star came desperately close five minutes later to equalising but his shot was just about deflected wide for a corner.

Raul Jiminez had a chance of his own a minute later but the Mexican couldn't quite hit the target.

In the 87th minute, Malang Sarr made his introduction in place of Blues captain Azpilicueta, who was on a yellow card.

Two minutes later and Kai Havertz came on to replace goalscorer Romelu Lukaku.

As Wolves' attacks picked up with time on the clock running out, a last-gasp header from Conor Coady in the 97th minute saw the away side pick up a hard-fought draw at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube