Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Nketiah Brace Punishes Blues Defensive Disasterclass

An end-to-end game saw.Chelsea fall to defeat at the hands of Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Arsenal opened the scoring despite Chelsea domination and is has been the case for the last few years at Stamford Bridge against the Gunners, they were gifted a goal as Andreas Christensen underhit a backpass, allowing Eddie Nketiah in on goal to convert.

Thomas Tuchel's men were soon level through in-form Timo Werner, whose impressive right-footed strike was deflected past Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal went back ahead in the first-half through Emile Smith-Rowe before Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta brought the scores level.

The first goal of the second period saw Arsenal reclaim the lead after yet another poor piece of defending, seeing Nketiah add his second of the match.

Arsenal added their fourth of the game, with Bukayo Saka netting from the spot after an Azpilicueta foul to add misery to Chelsea.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea started the game the brightest of the two sides with an early Mason Mount corner falling to the feet of Romelu Lukaku with just three minutes gone. The Belgian laid the ball off to Marcos Alonso, whose strike was deflected wide.

Lukaku came close moments later as Ruben Loftus-Cheek played a ball through to the forward on the right hand side for him to rush in on goal and drag a right-footed shot just wide of the post.

However, the Blues were behind on the 13th minute after a mistake from Andreas Christensen. The Dane's backpass towards Edouard Mendy is short and Eddie Nketiah pounced before firing past the goalkeeper to put Arsenal ahead.

Tuchel's side were back level soon after though, with just five minutes behind. The man on fire, Werner, picked the ball up after Loftus-Cheek did brilliantly to win it back. Turning onto his right foot and unleashing a shot saw a deflection off Granit Xhaka and past Aaron Ramsdale to make it 1-1.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Chelsea were completely dominant and Werner was at the heart of it once again, putting a low cross in for Alonso, who passed to Mount on the edge of the box. Unfortunately, the England international sliced a shot wide.

Arsenal went ahead once again in the first-half after a quick counter-attack. Xhaka brought the ball out to lead the charge before Martin Odegaard found Smith-Rowe on the edge of the Chelsea box and the midfielder passed the ball into the bottom corner of the net.

Chelsea were back level just after the half-an-hour mark through captain Azpilicueta. Mount and Werner pounced to win the ball back on the left side of the Arsenal box before a ball was drilled into the Gunners box for Azpilicueta to poke home.

It looked like there could have been a foul in the build-up, but VAR did not see anything wrong with the goal.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Arsenal took the lead for the third time in the match with ten minutes gone in the second half with another poor piece of defending.

Thiago Silva, on as a substitute at half-time, does well to knick the ball away from Nketiah before Malang Sarr's deflects the ball back into the forward's path, who poked home to make it 3-2.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Arsenal switched to a back five, playing with a low block as they looked to defend their lead.

The Blues struggled to create despite the introduction of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech, with Arsenal looking to hit on the counter-attack.

Azplicueta was penalised by the referee with just minutes to go, throwing Bukayo Saka to the floor in the box as John Moss handed the Gunners a late penalty, which was converted to see Chelsea fall to a 2-4 defeat, a third successive loss at Stamford Bridge.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube