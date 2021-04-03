Chelsea 2-5 West Brom: Baggies run riot ending 10-man Blues unbeaten run after Christian Pulisic's opener

West Brom silenced Chelsea with a 5-2 win over Thomas Tuchel's side in the Premier League to end their unbeaten start to life under the German on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea took the lead through Christian Pulisic, but a brace from Matheus Pereira and Callum Robinson and a goal from Mbaye Diagne sealed a vital three points for the visitors.

The Blues were down to 10 for a large part of the game after Thiago Silva, who returned to the side from a thigh injury, was shown his marching orders after picking up two yellow cards in the second-half.

It was a sluggish start from Chelsea as Matheus Pereira had the first shot of the game in the third minute but it was straight at Edouard Mendy.

Jorginho and Hakim Ziyech played some sloppy passes early on, as the Italian put the Blues backline into trouble causing Thiago Silva to take a yellow card early on. From the dangerous set piece which came to nothing, Chelsea broke but Ziyech could only end the move with an overhit pass.

It was written in the stars for former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic who started on the bench for the visitors on his return to Stamford Bridge. He came on for an injured Dara O'Shea in the 24th minute.

Four minutes later and Chelsea broke the deadlock. Christian Pulisic was fouled on the edge and he tapped in from close range after Marcos Alonso's initial effort came back off the post straight into the feet of the 22-year-old.

But in the space of a minute, Chelsea were down to 10. Thiago Silva was shown a second yellow card after Jorginho gave the ball away and the Brazilian was given his marching orders for a late follow through after attempting to block Yokuslu's effort.

Ivanovic's time on the pitch was over after 12 minutes as he was forced off in the 36th minute after injuring his hamstring when trying to keep up with Chelsea's counter attack.

Chelsea looked better with 10-men surprisingly, but West Brom levelled two minutes into stoppage. Matheus Pereira got on the end of a long ball from goalkeeper Sam Johnstone to lob Mendy to level the scores.

But Sam Allardyce's side weren't finished. After hitting the woodwork through Matt Phillips moments later, Pereira had his second as he tucked home four minutes into stoppage time, punishing Chelsea's inability to clear the ball.

It left Thomas Tuchel with work to do at the break as he turned to Mason Mount, bringing on the Blues midfielder on at half-time for Pulisic.

Both sides were extremely suspect at the back and in the 54th minute, Alonso hit the woodwork again as Johnstone failed to deal with Reece James' cross, but Sami Ajayi cleared the danger.

In the 58th minute, Cesar Azpilicueta found Mateo Kovacic in between the lines but his effort was deflected over before Kurt Zouma side-footed the corner well over the bar as Chelsea searched for a leveller.

Three minutes later and West Brom were in. Pereira was one-on-one with Mendy for his hat-trick but the Blues keeper stayed firm to deny the Brazilian.

But two minutes down the line and substitute Callum Robinson fired past Mendy with a superb finish as he connected with Daniel Furlong's cut back.

West Brom were running riot at the Bridge as they netted their fourth in the 68th minute as they counted and broke quickly. The ball fell to Mbaye Diagne and he found the bottom corner.

Mount pulled one back three minutes later as Werner squared it to him to tap into an empty net. A consolation for the Blues.

Kai Havertz came on for Jorginho in the 73rd minute as Chelsea looked for a way back into the game.

Zouma had a fine chance in the 76th minute but he could only steer his effort from a few yards out over the bar at the back post. An effort that summed up Chelsea's day. Just not good enough.

Robinson netted his second in stoppage time as he found the corner to inflict more misery on the Blues.

Chelsea's unbeaten start to life under Tuchel came to an end on afternoon to forget for the Blues following the international break. But they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves with Porto in the Champions League around the corner.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube