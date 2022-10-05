Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan: Graham Potter's Post-Match Thoughts

Graham Potter gives his opinion on this evening's game, as his Chelsea side stormed to a 3-0 win over AC Milan in Group E.

Speaking to BT Sport, the boss said he was happy with how his side applied themselves.

I'm delighted with the performance and the attitude. Clean sheet, three goals, we had to suffer as well which is good to do as you have to do that at the top level. It's a good start for us."

Potter admitted his side looked a little tentative in the early stages, but the opening goal was crucial for the rest of the game and the second goal was a cushion for the team to relax with.

"I thought we started a little nervous, maybe five minutes, which is just a result of us wanting to do so well. You saw the appetite, pushing before the goal, the first goal was important.

"To score the second gave us a bit of a breather. I can’t complain, clean sheet, three goals, really good."

The first Chelsea goal came courtesy of Wesley Fofana after 24 minutes, but ten minutes later, the Frenchman was forced off with a knee injury. After the game, he was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Fofana poked the ball home following a scramble in the box IMAGO / Sportimage

"We’ll have to scan it tomorrow and see how it is," said Potter. "Nothing to report at the moment. That’s the one disappointment of the evening."

The 47-year old remained level-headed despite showing high praise when asked if there is a better right-back in world football than Reece James, who was awarded Man of the Match by UEFA after a stunning display which saw him contribute a goal and an assist.

"I've not watched enough to know that, but I know how important he is for us. We're working towards having a successful team for him.

"Reece is a fantastic player and he's a young player, developing as we go. I've enjoyed working with him, he can play any game in the world, he's tremendous."

The 3-0 win sees Chelsea rise to 2nd in Group E, now boasting the best goal difference in the group with +2, the result a huge positive with the Blues travelling to the San Siro in the reverse fixture next Tuesday.