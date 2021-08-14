Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace: Chalobah Scores on Premier League Debut in Dominant Chelsea Performance

Chelsea put in a performance of the highest quality as the Blues brushed Crystal Palace aside on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring with a sublime free-kick before Pulisic added a second before the break.

Trevoh Chalobah made it three with a goal on his Premier League debut.

Chelsea started the brighter of the both sides and Cesar Azpilicueta saw his shot flash over the bar within the opening ten minutes.

Minutes later and the Blues registered their first shot on target. Alonso picked out Christian Pulisic, who flicked a header into the hands of Vicente Guiata.

Mateo Kovacic, wearing his new number 8 shirt, flashed a shot just wide of the post on the 12th minute as the Blues were in the ascendancy.

Chelsea opened the scoring on the 26th minute through Alonso. Mason Mount was brought down on the edge of the box and the Spaniard stepped up for a trademark free-kick, whipping a fantastic strike into the top corner, leaving Guiata rooted.

The Blues doubled their lead with five minutes left of the half through Pulisic. A lovely one-two between Azpilicueta and Mount saw the Englishman out wide on the right hand-side before pulling back towards Werner. Guiata palms the ball away from the German and into the path of Pulisic who finishes off the bar.

Chelsea took a 2-0 lead into the break.

It was all Chelsea again in the second half apart from one Palace chance, with Wilifried Zaha breaking before a superb piece of defending from Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues added a third on the hour mark and it was a special moment for academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah. The defender picked the ball up from Kovacic in the Crystal Palace half before taking a couple of touches and striking an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.

Chalobah broke down into tears in an emotional moment as the Chelsea faithful chanted 'he's one of our own'.

Chelsea held on and were never troubled by Crystal Palace as they ran out 3-0 winners infront of the crowd at Stamford Bridge.

Next up for the Blues is another London derby with a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal on matchday two.

