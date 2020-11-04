SI.com
Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Werner brace & Abraham goal see off 10-man French side

Matt Debono

Chelsea moved one step closer to the Champions League knockouts after a 3-0 win against Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night. 

Lampard's side remain top of the group on seven points after a brace from Timo Werner and another from Tammy Abraham.

Werner bagged a brace in the first-half both from the penalty spot to put Chelsea well in control.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-rennes (7)
(Photo by DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Abraham scored Chelsea's third of the night in the 50th minute as he tapped in from close range.

----------

Chelsea begun with the perfect start after they were awarded a penalty in the 10th minute as Timo Werner was tripped in the box. He stepped up ahead of Jorginho and made no mistake, firing into the bottom left corner to net his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-rennes (5)
(Photo by BEN STANSALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite Rennes pressure on the Blues' backline, Chelsea were awarded another penalty after Tammy Abraham's shot was adjudged to be handled by Dalbert, who was sent off for a second yellow. Werner stepped up once again in the 41st minute and fired it into the roof of the net to double the hosts lead. 

Frank Lampard's side started quickly in the second-half and should've been 3-0 up when Ben Chilwell found Hakim Ziyech at the back post, but he could only fire over. 

But moments later in the 50th minute, Abraham got on the scoresheet when he converted Reece James's cross from close range.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-rennes (8)
(Photo by ADAM DAVY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard made a triple change in the 63rd minute bringing on Mateo Kovacic, Olivier Giroud and Emerson Palmieri, before Antonio Rudiger came on shortly after for Thiago Silva. 

Werner had an outstanding chance to secure his hat-trick when James' cross headed to the back post, but the forward wasn't able to get any contact on the ball. 

Giroud had a good chance to extend the lead with 15 minutes to play but he was denied by Alfred Gomis.

Mendy made a fine save in the closing stages to deny Grenier and kept his clean sheet in tact.

But that was all from the Blues as they comfortably saw off a 10-man Rennes side who would've felt aggrieved of Dalbert's red card. 

The wins sees Chelsea stay at the top of Group E, and the Blues are edging closer to qualification for the knockouts. 

----------

