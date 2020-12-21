Chelsea 3-0 West Ham: Silva header & Abraham brace get Blues back to winning ways

Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 win against West Ham in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Frank Lampard's side ended a run of two straight defeats to beat their London counterparts to climb into fifth place.

Thiago Silva gave Chelsea the lead in the 10th minute with a bullet header from Mason Mount's corner.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham bagged two goals from close range in the 78th and 80th minute to seal the points for the Blues.

----------

Chelsea were given an early scare as Ben Chilwell went down in agony holding his ankle after a colliding with Jarrod Bowen, which saw the defender roll his ankle inside the opening five minutes.

The visitors thought they took the lead in the seventh minute as a quick free-kick slipped Declan Rice through, and he rounded Edouard Mendy before netting from a tight angle, however the offside flag was update to deny the former Chelsea academy product.

But Frank Lampard's side were handed a blow two minutes later as Chilwell couldn't continue and he was replaced by Emerson Palmieri.

But in the 10th minute Thiago Silva gave Chelsea the lead. Mason Mount's corner was met by the unmarked Brazilian and he powered his header past Lukasz Fabianski.

(Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Mount nearly had another assist two minutes later as he fizzed a ball across the box, but neither Tammy Abraham nor Timo Werner. could get on the end of it to tap home from close range. tweet

Both Chelsea and West Ham had goals disallowed in the first-half as the cross which Tammy Abraham turned in was already out of play, while Bowen's finish past Mendy was brought back for a foul on Silva.

Silva showed his qualities not just going forward with his goal but he dealt with the Hammers defence well in the first-half as he made a key block just after the half hour mark.

(Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea should've doubled their advantage two minutes before half-time as Christian Pulisic played in Werner, but the German could only hit his effort straight at Fabianski from ten yards out.

The second-half started off quiet as Silva and Angelo Ogbonna both headed efforts wide.

Cesar Azpilicueta was forced to make a good block in the 63rd minute to deny Pablo Fornals goal-bound effort.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorginho's below-par evening was over in the 66th minute as he was replaced by Mateo Kovacic.

West Ham piled the pressure on as Chelsea sat off but in the 78th minute, Tammy Abraham doubled the hosts' lead. Werner's scuffed shot at goal was met by Abraham and he tapped it past Fabianski.

Two minutes later and Abraham bagged his second in as many minutes. Fabianski made an excellent save to deny Pulisic from close range, but Abraham finished off the rebound.

(Photo by CLIVE ROSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Werner's fortunes didn't change as in the 89th minute his effort from close range crashed the woodwork.

And Chelsea held on to keep a clean sheet and secure their first win against a top ten side to move into fifth place at Christmas.

An improved performance from previous weeks but still plenty to work on for Lampard's side.

Up next is a trip to the Emirates to face a struggling Arsenal side on Boxing Day.

----------

