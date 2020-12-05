Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United: Blues climb to top of Premier League after goals from Giroud, Zouma & Pulisic

Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United: Blues climb to top of Premier League after goals from Olivier Giroud, Kurt Zouma & Christian Pulisic

Chelsea came from behind to beat Leeds United 3-1 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Frank Lampard's side move to the top of the league momentarily after goals from Olivier Giroud and Kurt Zouma helped the Blues come from behind to win in west London after Patrick Bamford's early opener.

Christian Pulisic netted late on for the Blues to double the advantage and to complete the victory.

Patrick Bamford opened the scoring against his former club inside four minute after he rounded Edouard Mendy.

Olivier Giroud levelled it up in the 27th minute after he turned in Reece James cross at the near post.

Chelsea had a bright start inside the opening couple of minutes as Hakim Ziyech saw his effort denied by Illan Meslier; and the resulting corner saw Olivier Giroud head inches wide.

But it was Leeds who took the lead inside four minutes in west London. An outstanding ball from Kalvin Phillips from the left-hand side played in Patrick Bamford, and he rounded a hesitant Edouard Mendy to tap into an empty net to score against his former side.

Leeds were forced into an early change in the 8th minute as Robin Koch was replaced by Diego Llorente.

Timo Werner missed an absolute sitter in the 9th minute to level the scores up as he hit Olivier Giroud's goal-bound header onto the crossbar, almost helping Leeds clear the danger.

Meslier was let off in the 22nd minute when he tried playing out from the back and it went straight to Giroud, however the Frenchman was unable to pounce on the mistake and dragged his effort wide of the goal.

But in the 27th minute, Chelsea finally took one of their chances. Reece James whipped a ball into the box and Giroud turned home the cross to level the scores up.

Chelsea were handed a blow though as Hakim Ziyech came off with a hamstring injury following the goal and was replaced by Christian Pulisic.

Havertz had a great chance to put Chelsea ahead nine minutes into the second-half but he could only steer James' set-piece over the bar.

Raphinha had two chances in the 57th minute to restore Leeds' advantage but after his first effort was well-blocked by Thiago Silva, he fired the rebound over.

Meslier was called into action on the hour mark to make a couple of fine saves to deny Werner and Mason Mount at the near post.

But the following corner, Kurt Zouma met Mount's corner delivery and headed Chelsea into the lead.

Havertz, who struggled in large parts, was replaced in the 67th minute by Mateo Kovacic.

Giroud had a chance from close range shortly after as Ben Chilwell's cross ricocheted in the box, but he could only turn it wide of the goal.

Werner had another chance to net in the 76th minute after Mount found him with an excellent ball but Meslier blocked his effort out for a corner. From that corner, Giroud also had a chance to double the advantage but he could only steer his unmarked header over the bar.

Giroud was then replaced in the 79th minute as Frank Lampard looked to kill the game; Tammy Abraham came on for the Frenchman.

Chelsea were handed a worry as Thiago Silva went down late on hobbling.

Christian Pulisic netted late on in stoppage time as he turned in Timo Werner's cross.

Chelsea claim the three points against Marcelo Biela's side and extend their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions.

An evening which should have been much easier, made hard by the Blues, but it's another successful week for Chelsea.

----------

