Chelsea 3-1 Luton Town: Hat-trick hero Tammy Abraham sets up Barnsley tie

Chelsea saw off Championship side Luton Town in the fourth round of the FA Cup following a 3-1 win, courtesy of a hat-trick from Tammy Abraham.

Frank Lampard's side will now face Barnsley in the fifth round as they made hard work of their win against the Hatters in west London.

Abraham fired the hosts ahead in the 11th minute with a new finish into the bottom corner. He got his second of the game six minutes later as he headed home from close range.

Jordan Clark pulled a goal back for the hosts, firing past Kepa Arrizabalaga on the half-hour mark.

Abraham netted his hat-trick in the 74th minute as he slotted in from a few yards out.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

----------

The snowy conditions made it difficult for both sides to play across the ground early on.

But Chelsea had no issue putting the ball in the back of the net in the 11th minute to take the lead. Quick thinking from Hakim Ziyech saw him play a throw-in to Timo Werner, and the German cut it back for Tammy Abraham who slotted past Simon Sluga to give the Blues the advantage early on.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Abraham bagged his braced not long after in the 17th minute as he got ahead of Tom Lockyer to head Reece James' cross from the right-hand side past Sluga to double the lead.

Christian Pulisic should've made it 3-0 in the 28th minute to put the Blues out of sight after an excellent dummy from Werner saw the American one-on-one with Sluga, but it was a tame effort straight at Sluga.

And two minutes later, Luton halved the deficit. James Bree found Jordan Clark in the box and he fired past Kepa Arrizabalaga, who should've done a lot better with the shot which was straight at him.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Pulisic had another chance in the 34th minute. Werner, who was really bright early on, fed the American but he could only fire over from the edge of the box.

Werner nearly got a goal for himself in first-half stoppage time but he could only side-foot Emerson Palmieri's cross off target at the front post.

Four minutes into the second-half, and Pulisic should've scored to make it 3-1. Ziyech and James linked to find Pulisic on the six-yard box but he could only direct his effort straight at Sluga.

Ziyech produced a fine cross across the box, similar to Mount's first-half cross but this time low in the 53rd minute but Tammy Abraham couldn't react quick enough at the back post for a tap in.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Skipper Mason Mount was the next to have a chance for the Blues in the 56th minute as Ziyech teed him up, but he could only fire over the bar from the edge of the area.

On the hour mark and Kepa went from zero to hero as he made a big save to deny Harry Cornick from levelling the tie up.

In the 70th minute, Werner had a claim for a penalty denied by VAR after falling to the ground as being pulled down by Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu.

Lampard then saw enough of Pulisic, who had a poor afternoon in front of goal as Callum Hudson-Odoi replaced him.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Abraham should've had his hat-trick in the 73rd minute after Hudson-Odoi delivered a great cross but he could only head wide.

But one minute later, Abraham did have his hat-trick as he tapped in from close range. Excellent link-up play from Billy Gilmour and Hudson-Odoi saw the latter find the Blues forward to kill the game off to make it 3-1.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

And shortly after the hat-trick hero was taken off along with Ziyech; Kai Havertz and Olivier Giroud came on for the final 15 minutes or so.

Mateo Kovacic came on in the 84th minute for the Blues replacing the captain Mason Mount.

Werner won a penalty in the 85th minute as he was brought down following an excellent ball from Kovacic. But his effort was saved by Sluga.

It didn't matter though, although it would've been a boost for the German, as Lampard's men saw the game out.

Chelsea will now face Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup at Oakwell next month.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube