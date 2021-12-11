Chelsea 3-2 Leeds United: Blues Get Back to Winning Ways With Stoppage Time Winner

Chelsea came back from behind to claim three points at home, winning 3-2 against a Marcelo Bielsa Leeds side that wouldn't let the Blues settle.

The first goal of the afternoon came from the penalty spot as Raphinha confidently slotted the ball home in the 28th minute, after Marcos Alonso brought Daniel James down inside the penalty area.

Chelsea's equaliser came by way of Mason Mount moments before half time as he squeezed Marcos Alonso's low cross inside the near post.

The second half continued along the same lines with Chelsea pressing high.

A VAR review saw Chelsea awarded a penalty that Jorginho converted in the 58th minute as the home team took the lead.

But super substitute Joe Gelhardt found the equaliser in the 83rd minute, merely 81 seconds on the pitch.

Another Blues penalty in the 94th minute saw the home side take all three points from the clash.

Chelsea began the fixture on the front foot, pressuring Leeds into making mistakes, registering three shots on goal in the first five minutes.

With a front three consisting of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, Romelu Lukaku was forced to wait on the bench for his dose of Premier League action.

The 20th minute saw Rafinha with Leeds' best chance of the game so far, launching a free kick at Chelsea's top corner but Edouard Mendy was on hand to deal with it.

Despite Chelsea's heavy press for most of the first half hour, it was Leeds that took the lead in the 28th minute following a foul on Daniel James inside the box by Marcos Alonso.

After being awarded the penalty, Rafinha sent the ball to Mendy's right to put his side 1-0 up.

The Blues continued to press high in search of an equaliser but struggled to break through the Peacocks defence.

Reece James picked up his side's first yellow card of the afternoon in the 35th minute with a poor challenge on Daniel James as Leeds fans were heard screaming for a red.

It was Mason Mount that finally got the equaliser for Thomas Tuchel's boys in the 42nd minute, latching onto Marcos Alonso's ball to squeeze it inside the near post.

The home side's next big chance came just moments later as Alonso was handed a free kick just outside the Leeds box, but the Spaniard sent the ball high of the bar.

Chelsea's confidence sky rocketed after scoring and Kai Havertz was handed an opportunity to put his side ahead in the 46th minute, but Illan Meslier stood strong and put the ball out for a corner.

The 55th minute saw Rafinha take down Antonio Rudiger inside the Leeds penalty area leaving Blues fans screaming for a penalty.

After a long VAR review, Chris Kavanagh gave Chelsea the penalty as Raphinha laughed on before Jorginho lofted the ball into the roof of the net to make it 2-1 in Chelsea's favour.

Leeds' main man Rafinha was handed an opportunity in the 65th minute to bring the score back to level but a strong Edouard Mendy stopped him from finding the back of the net.

Tuchel made a double substitution in the 74th minute that saw Werner make way for Callum Hudson-Odoi as Andreas Christensen stood in for Cesar Azpilicueta.

Joe Gelhardt came onto the field for Marcelo Bielsa's side in place of Rafniha in the 82nd minute and got himself on the scoresheet within 81 seconds of being on the pitch.

The 19-year-old got ahead of the Chelsea defence to latch onto Tyler Roberts' low cross, making the score 3-3.

In a desperate attempt to go after the three points, Tuchel brought Romelu Lukaku on in the 87th minute in place of Marcos Alonso.

As almost all hope seemed lost, Rudiger was brought down inside the penalty area once again, this time by Mateusz Klich, leaving Jorginho a penalty which he slotted home to gift Chelsea all three points.

