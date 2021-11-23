Chelsea 4-0 Juventus: Blues Ease Into Last-16 With Five Star Win

Chelsea came out 4-0 victors after a dominant performance against Juventus in the Champions League Group H clash to progress into the last-16.

There were three Cobham Academy graduate goalscorers as Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi found the net before a Timo Werner fourth.

Chalobah opened the scoring with a fine strike, volleying an Antonio Rudiger chest pass into the roof of the net.

James doubled the lead in the second-half, with a fantastic low driven strike before Hudson-Odoi sealed the three points just moments later.

Werner added a fourth in the dying moments of the match.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea started the brighter of the two teams, with two early Ben Chilwell shots scaring the visitors. The first was deflected behind for a corner whilst the second sailed over the bar from far out.

The Blues went ahead of the 25th minute from a corner as Hakim Ziyech's delivery found Rudiger's chest, who played it down for Chalobah to smash home.

The goal decision went to VAR as there were shouts of handball and a foul but the goal rightly stood.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Just minutes later, Juventus should have been level through former Blue Alvaro Morata.

The forward was played through on goal and chipped Edouard Mendy before Thiago Silva did fantastically to get back and clear the ball off the goal line.

Chelsea could have made it 2-0 with 10 minutes remaining in the half as Hudson-Odoi did superbly to switch the ball to James, whose low driven shot was pushed around the post by the Juventus goalkeeper.

Unfortunately, N'Golo Kante was forced off with an injury to be replaced by Ruben Lofuts-Cheek in the first period.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It was more of the same in the second-half as Chelsea dominated early, wining several corners and free kicks.

They should have made it two on the 50th minute, Silva flicking on a fantastic James free-kick but it did not trouble the goalkeeper.

Minutes later, and the Blues did double their lead through James. The wing-back continued his fantastic goalscoring form. A fantastic move saw Chilwell's cross headed back to James, who took a touch before driving a low shot into the bottom corner.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea made it 3-0 soon later, on the 58th minute through a third Academy graduate goal. Loftus-Cheek did brilliantly to control the ball in the box and pull off two great touches to find Hudson-Odoi on the edge of the six yard box, who had a simple finish to get the third.

However, there was another injury concern as Chilwell went down holding his knee in some pain and hobbled down the tunnel to be replaced by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Mason Mount, Saul Niguez and Timo Werner also entered the action as Chelsea held a dominant lead.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Mendy was called into action late on, having to react to tip a Weston McKennie strike over the bar.

With just moments left of the match, Ziyech should have made it 4-0 as Werner played a lovely one-two with the Moroccan, who could not finish from inside the box.

It was Werner who added a fourth with the last kick off the game, combining well with Ziyech before finishing on his return to action.

