Chelsea 4-0 Malmo: Blues Cruise to Get Back to Winning Ways in Europe

Chelsea cruised their way to a third consecutive victory as they beat Swedish side Malmo in the Champions League group stages.

Andreas Christensen scored his first ever goal for the club within the opening ten minutes, before Jorginho converted a penalty to make it 2-0.

Kai Havertz made it three shortly after the restart, before Jorginho scored his second and the Blues' fourth from the spot once again.

The Blues have now won two games in Group H as they lie in second behind Juventus.

Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger both returned to the starting lineup, as did Mason Mount. Romelu Lukaku led the attack, despite rumours of him needing a rest.

The Blues enjoyed the majority of the possession in the opening moments of the game.

Ben Chilwell had the first opportunity of the match and despite being on top goalscoring form, he headed over the bar.

Timo Werner had an excellent chance to open the scoring as he poked wide, but Lukaku was adjudged to be offside with the cross.

Soon after, the Belgian saw his goal bound effort deflect off the defender and tipped over by the goalkeeper for a corner.

Moments later in the ninth minute, Christensen made it 1-0!

Thiago Silva sent a teasing ball into the box, with Christensen firing past Johan Dahlin to score his first ever goal for the club.

Chelsea continued to threaten after the goal, showing a lot of attacking intent.

Jorginho went down in the box under a challenge, but the referee waved away the penalty shouts.

Just a couple minutes after, Chelsea won a penalty after Lukaku was fouled whilst in front of goal. He appeared injured and hobbled around, but remained on the pitch.

Moments later, Jorginho made it 2-0!

The designated penalty taker made no mistake from the spot, firing into the left hand side of the goal.

The challenge on Lukaku soon proved to be too much though, and he was replaced by Havertz.

Antonio Colak had Malmo's first chance of the game, but he sent a half-volley way over the bar.

Werner got involved in the action once again and forced a corner after a cross from the right from Mount.

Chilwell, who was clearly keen to make it four goals in four games, sent an acrobatic effort high and wide. It could well have been goal of the season contender had it gone in.

The left-back had another opportunity, but his effort on target was easily saved by Dahlin.

Substitute Havertz found himself in acres of space and fired over, but the linesman raised his flag so a goal wouldn't have counted.

Werner sent an inviting cross from the left, but Havertz was unable to get a strong connection and head it towards goal.

The former had another chance in front of goal, but his effort on the edge of the box deflected off a defender and Malmo were able to deal with it.

Dahlin was called into action again for the visitors, sending Havertz's effort into the side netting and out for a corner.

However Werner was the second Blues player to go down injured, and he was subsequently replaced by Callum Hudson-Odoi.

A few minutes later, the half time whistle blew.

At the start of the second half Malmo made a goalkeeping substitution, taking Dahlin off and bringing on Ismael Diawara.

However, Chelsea very quickly made it 3-0!

Hudson-Odoi made a fantastic run on the left hand side of the pitch, before feeding it through to Havertz who chipped it over the keeper and into the net.

Soon after, Mount saw his cross evade his teammates in the box.

N'Golo Kante was fouled around 30 yards away from goal, but Mount blasted it into the defending Malmo wall.

Despite this, Chelsea won another penalty. Rudiger found himself through on goal but was bundled over by the defender and a second spot kick was awarded.

Jorginho was on hand to make it 4-0! The Italian went the same way again and put his side in firm control.

Again, the Blues threatened the Malmo goal, this time Kante seeing his effort fly over the bar.

The Swedes soon found themselves in the Chelsea half, but were unable to test Mendy from a couple of corners.

Thomas Tuchel decided to make all of his remaining substitutes in one go. Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Chilwell were all replaced by Saul Niguez, Reece James and Marcos Alonso respectively.

With the rain bucketing down at Stamford Bridge, the Blues remained calm and composed as they continued their search for more goals.

James had his first real involvement on the pitch since coming on as he worked his way into the box after some nice dribbling play, but it soon went out for a corner.

Havertz nearly found himself on the scoresheet again, but Diawara did well to tip it away from the German before the flag was raised.

Alonso sent a teasing cross into the box from a corner, but Mount was unable to direct his header on goal.

As the final few minutes played out, the Blues enjoyed simply passing the ball around and staying in full control of the tie.

A free kick from around 35 yards out was blasted straight into the stands by Rudiger.

Havertz had another chance in stoppage time to extend the lead, but Diawara made a brave stop to block his effort.

The final whistle blew and Chelsea won their third consecutive game and remain second in Group H of the Champions League.

