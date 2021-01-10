Chelsea 4-0 Morecambe: Blues cruise into 4th round to ease pressure on Lampard

Chelsea sailed into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 4-0 win against Morecambe at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Frank Lampard's side completed the job with ease as the pressure on his job eased following a first win in four.

Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead on his birthday with an excellent strike from distance in the 18th minute.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Timo Werner doubled Chelsea's lead one minute before half-time with a goal from close range.

Callum Hudson-Odoi added another in the 49th minute we a striker-like finish past Mark Halstead following a great find by Hakim Ziyech.

Kai Havertz netted late on to add another for the Blues in the 85th minute with a header.

----------

Under pressure, Frank Lampard named a strong team to face the Shrimps and the Blues were almost ahead inside three minutes. Hakim Ziyech lofted a ball to the back post to find Timo Werner, but the German could only head wide.

The visitors nearly took a shock lead in the 12th minute when Adam Phillips' cross headed goalwards, but Kepa Arrizabalaga managed to keep it out quite brilliantly from crossing the line.

But Chelsea took the lead through birthday boy Mason Mount as he was given acres of time from distance and he struck a beautiful strike into the bottom corner to give Chelsea the lead in the 18th minute.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Antonio Rudiger had a chance three minutes player to double the lead but he could only side-foot his effort from the corner from close range over the bar.

Kai Havertz forced Kepa into a diving save as he flicked a Morecambe throw-in towards his own goal, but the Spaniard ensured his error wasn't punished.

Werner had a chance in the 29th minute inside the box as the ball fell to him but he rushed his volley and fired it over the bar.

But in the 44th minute, Werner ended his 13-game goal drought for club and country. Ziyech found Havertz at the back post after he peeled off the defender and headed it across goal for his fellow German to tap into an empty net to double the lead on the stroke of half-time.

(Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Four minutes into the second-half and Chelsea extended their lead. Ziyech found Callum Hudson-Odoi in behind and he pivoted to fire past Mark Halstead to make it 3-0,

In the 54th minute Chelsea's confidence was showing as Havertz fired a shot inside the box wide after a neat move from Lampard's men.

Chelsea had another chance on the hour mark as Havertz found Mount in behind, but his attempted cut back to Hudson-Odoi was intercepted and cleared.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Goalscorer Werner and Ziyech were replaced in the 67th minute by Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea could've and should've had a fourth in the 72nd minute but Halstead came to the rescue for Morecambe. Cesar Azpilicueta squared it to Havertz but the Shrimps keeper kept it out, before denying Pulisic on the rebound.

Birthday boy and opening goalscorer Mount was replaced in the 74th minute by Tammy Abraham.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Lampard handed minutes to youngster Tino Anjorin and outcast Fikayo Tomori late on, as they came on for Hudson-Odoi and Kurt Zouma.

Havertz made it four nil five minutes from time as he guided Cesar Azpilicueta's first-time cross into the box into the corner.

And the Blues saw out the game and Kepa kept a clean sheet on his 100th appearances for the club.

The pressure eases on Lampard and Chelsea for now, and they sail through to the fourth draw which takes place on Monday.

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube