Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United: Hakim Ziyech stars in dominant Blues win

Chelsea produced a dominant performance to come from behind to beat Sheffield United 4-1 in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side move into third place in the league for now, just one point behind league leaders Southampton.

David McGoldrick netted the opener for Sheffield United with a flick inside nine minutes. Tammy Abraham equalised for Chelsea 14 minutes later after he found the bottom corner.

Ben Chilwell put Frank Lampard's side ahead after he poked in Hakim Ziyech's cross at the back post 11 minutes before half-time.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Thiago Silva and Timo Werner netted in the second-half to complete the comeback and seal another three points for the Blues.

----------

Sheffield United started extremely quickly in west London as they put pressure on the Chelsea box but the Blues managed to clear all the danger inside the opening couple of minutes through Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante.

Chelsea nearly found the opener in the fifth minute when Ben Chilwell's shot at the back post was well saved by Aaron Ramsdale following a low cross by Reece James.

But the Blades took the lead in the ninth minute. A short corner saw George Baldock and Oliver Norwood combine before it was cut back into the box, Sander Berge clipped it to David McGoldrick who flicked it past Edouard Mendy.

(Photo by Peter Cziborra - Pool/Getty Images)

In the 23rd minute though, Tammy Abraham equalised for Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech, who was finding it hard to complete a long ball, found a running Mateo Kovacic who cut it back for the forward, and Abraham hit it into the floor to find the bottom corner to level the game up.

Timo Werner nearly put the Blues ahead for the first time in the 31st minute as Hakim Ziyech's excellent free-kick was fell to the German but he was denied by the woodwork.

But in the 34th minute, Lampard's side took the lead through Ben Chilwell. Ziyech the provider as he whipped another fantastic delivery to the back post and Chilwell put it past Ramsdale.

(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

Chilwell nearly had his second five minutes later when the ball flung up in the air before falling to the left-back, but Ramsdale parried away his volley.

Mateo Kovacic had a fine chance to tee Werner up inside two minutes of the second-half as he ran through on goal, but he delayed the ball and it was eventually blocked out by Chris Basham.

Ziyech almost had Chelsea's third in the 57th minute but his curling effort was headed behind by John Egan.

Egan was back in the thick of it moments later as he made a last-ditch tackle on Abraham to deny him of an almost certain second goal.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Kovacic was forced off in the 71st minute for the Blues with an injury and was replaced by Jorginho.

In the 77th minute, Thiago Silva put the game to bed as he glanced his header past Ramsdale from Ziyech's set-piece.

Ziyech nearly had another assist immediately when he played in Werner but the German lobbed his effort wide of the post.

Minutes later in the 80th minute the ball fell for Werner and he made no mistake, firing past Ramsdale.

(Photo by Ben Stansall - Pool/Getty Images)

Goalscorer Werner was replaced by Olivier Giroud in the late stages as Lampard looked to give the German a little rest.

A perfect evening for Frank Lampard's men in west London heading into the international break.

----------

