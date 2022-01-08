Chelsea 5-1 Chesterfield: Blues Advance to Fourth Round of FA Cup After Vintage First-Half Display

Chelsea once again showed their goalscoring versatility beating Chesterfield 5-1 at Stamford Bridge in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The home side made it 1-0 in their favour through Timo Werner in the sixth minute, before doubling their lead in the 18th with a stunning goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Romelu Lukaku got his side's third goal of the evening in the 20th minute after an easy set up by youngster Lewis Hall.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Andreas Christensen then registered his second ever goal as a Chelsea player in the 39th minute heading the ball past Scott Loach after a saved shot from left-back Hall.

The Blues made it 5-0 early in the second half through Hakim Ziyech who converted from the penalty spot following a foul on Christian Pulisic.

The home side weren't able to leave with a clean sheet however as Chesterfield substitute Akwasi Asante found the back of the net in the 50th minute making it 5-1.

Chelsea gave a professional debut to 17-year-old Lewis Hall in the cup tie who filled in at left-back for Marcos Alonso.

Following a break from the youngster, the Blues were able to press Chesterfield early in the sixth minute as Timo Werner was gifted an opportunity in front of goal, making it 1-0 to the home side.

With Thomas Tuchel's side pressing early, the Blues registered five shots in the first 10 minutes, exciting the home fans early on.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Chesterfield were not without their chances however, with a clever free-kick in the 12th minute that saw Kabongo Tshimanga through on goal but a heavy touch from the striker allowed Lewis Hall to recover the ball for Chelsea.

Callum Hudson-Odoi doubled the home side's advantage in the 18th minute with a spectacular curved ball from outside the box after a clever run inside from the left flank.

Lewis Hall earned himself an assist two minutes later after winning the ball back from right-back Jeff King before squaring it to Romelu Lukaku who made it 3-0 in Chelsea's favour.

King then got Chesterfield's first yellow card of the afternoon following a poor challenge on Callum Hudson-Odoi meaning his side had to be careful, with most of Chelsea's early attacks coming down the away side's right flank.

IMAGO / PA Images

Lukaku nearly registered his second afternoon with a well hit volley from an out-swinging corner in the 30th minute, but the Belgian international wasn't able to find the back of the net.

A minute later, he got his foot to a Timo Werner low cross but again the 28-year-old put the ball wide of the post.

Andreas Christensen became the fourth Chelsea name on the scoresheet, heading the rebound into the back of the net after a saved shot from Lewis Hall.

The home side went in at half-time having registered 70% possession and a total of 15 shots, with eight on target.

IMAGO / Action Plus

As play resumed in the second half, Thomas Tuchel made two changes replacing Romelu Lukaku with Kai Havertz and giving Ruben Loftus-Cheek some game time in place of Mateo Kovacic.

Chesterfield nearly got their first goal of the afternoon a minute into the second half as Tshimanga made a run at Blues keeper Marcus Bettinelli.

An athletic leap, however, from Malang Sarr denied the away side striker from getting his side's first of the afternoon.

Hakim Ziyech made a sparkling run three minutes later but he was denied from getting his own name on the scoresheet after hitting the ball straight at Loach.

IMAGO / PA Images

Calvin Miller then took Christian Pulisic down in the 54th minute giving Ziyech the chance to make it 5-0 in the home side's favour and the Moroccan international didn't let the opportunity slip.

More of Chelsea's youngsters were given an opportunity to shine in the 59th minute as Harvey Vale replaced Andreas Christensen, while 26-year-old Lewis Baker came on in place of Christian Pulisic.

Ross Barkley replaced Callum Hudson-Odoi in the 66th minute as Thomas Tuchel looked to rest some of his key players ahead of fixtures with Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the next two weeks.

The 28-year-old nearly scored a spectacular goal two minutes after coming on, bending a long range shot just wide of the Chesterfield goal frame.

A Blues counter attack in the 76th minute through Ross Barkley and Timo Werner saw Kai Havertz find the back of the net but the home team were denied a sixth goal as Werner was called offside.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Chesterfield were able to claw one goal back in the 80th minute as Bettinelli saved a shot from Tshimanga which fell to the feet of Akwasi Asante, who prevented Chelsea from leaving with a clean sheet.

As Chelsea looked for a sixth goal, the away side stayed strong for the final 10 minutes, stopping Thomas Tuchel's boys from putting anything of note together.

