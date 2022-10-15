Skip to main content
Chelsea Aim for Fifth Consecutive Win on Their Trip to Aston Villa

IMAGO / PA Images

Chelsea Aim for Fifth Consecutive Win on Their Trip to Aston Villa

Graham Potter's side return to Premier league action with a big task on their hands.

Chelsea are looking to stay above Manchester United in the Premier league table with a victory away at Aston Villa on Sunday, as two England head coaches go toe-to-toe on matchday nine

Steven Gerrard's side have had a slow start to the 2022/23 campaign and currently sit in 16th, 12 places but only seven points behind Graham Potter's men in fourth. 

The Blues head to Birmingham without Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante, and are currently assessing whether Mason Mount will be given the go-ahead following a thigh issue he sustained in the week. 

Jorginho vs Aston Villa

Jorginho cool from the spot vs Aston Villa last season. 

Last Meeting

The sides last met in December of last season, with both of their 2021/22 league fixtures being played before the new year, and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea left Villa Park as 3-1 victors.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A second half revival firstly inspired by Jorginho saw the Italian's equaliser cancel out an early own goal from Reece James, before substitute Romelu Lukaku stole the lead at the hour mark. Then Jorginho's injury time penalty insured a happy Boxing Day for the Blues.

But a lot of things have changed since then and it will be a different kind of match for Potter's squad on Sunday, against a Gerrard team who have already taken two points off of Manchester City on home turf this season. 

Romelu Lukaku scoring past Emi Martinez.

Lukaku's effort flying past Emi Martinez. 

It will be a big test in the West Midlands and an even tougher one to predict. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Signing Christopher Nkunku In January

By Dylan McBennett
Shola Shoretire
Match Coverage

Chelsea Under-21's Draw 3-3 With Manchester United

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch

By Luka Foley
Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Join A Premier League Club

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter vs AC Milan
News

Graham Potter Finally Speaks On His Chelsea 'Glow Up'

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea Hopeful Mason Mount Will Be Involved Against Aston Villa

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Team News

By Dylan McBennett
Thiago Silva vs AC Milan
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Predicted Line-Ups

By Dylan McBennett