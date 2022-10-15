Chelsea Aim for Fifth Consecutive Win on Their Trip to Aston Villa

Chelsea are looking to stay above Manchester United in the Premier league table with a victory away at Aston Villa on Sunday, as two England head coaches go toe-to-toe on matchday nine.

Steven Gerrard's side have had a slow start to the 2022/23 campaign and currently sit in 16th, 12 places but only seven points behind Graham Potter's men in fourth.

The Blues head to Birmingham without Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante, and are currently assessing whether Mason Mount will be given the go-ahead following a thigh issue he sustained in the week.

Jorginho cool from the spot vs Aston Villa last season. IMAGO / PA Images

Last Meeting

The sides last met in December of last season, with both of their 2021/22 league fixtures being played before the new year, and Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea left Villa Park as 3-1 victors.

A second half revival firstly inspired by Jorginho saw the Italian's equaliser cancel out an early own goal from Reece James, before substitute Romelu Lukaku stole the lead at the hour mark. Then Jorginho's injury time penalty insured a happy Boxing Day for the Blues.

But a lot of things have changed since then and it will be a different kind of match for Potter's squad on Sunday, against a Gerrard team who have already taken two points off of Manchester City on home turf this season.

Lukaku's effort flying past Emi Martinez. IMAGO / PA Images

It will be a big test in the West Midlands and an even tougher one to predict.

Read More Chelsea Stories