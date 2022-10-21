Skip to main content
Chelsea Battle Manchester United for Fourth In The Premier League

MAGO / PA Images

Chelsea Battle Manchester United for Fourth In The Premier League

There is just a single point separating the sides.

It's matchday 11 of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign on Saturday and yet Chelsea versus Manchester United at Stamford Bridge is carrying some serious weight. 

The Blues currently sit in fourth on 20 points, a lone point ahead of the Red Devils in fifth and will be hoping to cling onto that spot having still not faced the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal or even Liverpool. 

United come into the tie on the back of an impressive 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur and despite the Cristiano Ronaldo drama, look like a revitalised side under Erik ten Hag. 

Luckily for Chelsea, new man Graham Potter is having a similar effect. 

Kai Havertz and Victor Lindelof

Kai Havertz had an assist the last time out vs Manchester United. 

Last Meeting

Chelsea have only beaten Man Utd once in their past 10 league encounters, drawing six and losing the other three, but neither side have taken more than point in the last four meetings. 

It was 1-1 at Old Trafford back in April with Marcos Alonso's opening volley being quickly cancelled out by Ronaldo's drilled in effort.   

The Blues provided triple the number of shots and held over 60% of possession but were once again unable to break down their bogey team of the past decade. 

Reece James and Marcos Alonso vs Manchester United

Reece James celebrating with Alonso after his goal last season. 

The Bridge will be bouncing as Potter's men aim to rectify their disappointing 0-0 against Brentford in the week with a statement victory over Manchester United. 

