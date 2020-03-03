Absolute Chelsea
Chelsea have booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after battling past Premier League leaders Liverpool. 

A much-changed Chelsea side saw off Jurgen Klopp's side with goals from Willian and Ross Barkley either side of the break. 

It was an end-to-end first-half with nine shots on target in total. One of those came from Willian who fired a shot straight at Adrian, but the Spaniard spilt it and handed Chelsea the lead in the 13th minute. 

Adrian was left in despair after the horrific error to gift Chelsea the lead.

Kepa Arrizabalaga ensured the Blues kept their lead at half-time after making a triple save to deny the visitors. 

On the 64th minute, Ross Barkley doubled the lead and what turned out to be the final goal of the game. 

He opted to ignore Pedro's run in on goal and fired it past Adrian into the bottom left corner. 

Pedro and Olivier Giroud had glorious chances but Adrian made two fine saves to give Liverpool a glimmer of hope.

But Chelsea held on. They kept a clean sheet despite Jurgen Klopp drafting on Roberto Firmino and Mohammed Salah.

The quarter-finals now await for Chelsea, and they are booked themselves a spot in the draw on Wednesday evening.

For Liverpool, that is now back-to-back defeats in all competitions. 

MOTM: Billy Gilmour - the Scottish midfielder was superb for the Blues after being handed a start by Frank Lampard. 

Determined, and chased every ball. He looked incredibly composed and mature on and off of the ball. 

A fine evening for Chelsea.

