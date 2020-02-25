Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Opinions

Preview: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

It's the first-leg of the two-legged affair, and Frank Lampard's side will be looking for a result to take to the Allianz Arena next month.

Dubbed as the underdogs, Chelsea defied the odds in the last meeting between the sides after a penalty shootout win in the Champions League Final back in 2012.  

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard previews Bayern Munich clash.

----------

Team News

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all miss out on Tuesday. 

Pedro is back in contention for the Blues, whilst Tammy Abraham could return to the Chelsea starting XI against Bayern Munich.

E8C93C5D-8B9F-4608-B1FB-5B77511F49C0
It was all smiles from Pedro as the Blues continued their preparations at a wet Cobham training base on Monday.Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will keep his spot in the squad after returning to the first-team on Saturday.

Bayern will be without defender Niklas Sule [knee] and Ivan Perisic [ankle] for their visit of Stamford Bridge.

Javi Martinez could return for the visitors after sustaining a muscle tear, which has seen him absent in Bayern's previous six. 

Head-to-Head 

Prediction 

Chelsea have to secure a result on Tuesday if they want to keep any hope alive of qualifying for the quarter-finals. 

Lampard's side have to utilise the home advantage in the first-leg, and following the confidence boost after beating Tottenham, the Blues will be up for their biggest test of the season so far. 

But it's an inexperienced Chelsea side against several European winners in the Bayern side. If the hosts want to take a result to hold onto next month in Germany, they will need to hold their nerve on the biggest stage. 

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Bayern Munich

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea versus Bayern Munich on Tuesday 25th February will be refereed by Frenchman Clément Turpin.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening. It's the first-leg of the last-16 tie, which will see the two sides meet in the Champions League for the first time since Chelsea's triumph back in 2012.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are underdogs against Bayern Munich

Chelsea face Bayern Munich in the first-leg of their last-16 Champions League tie on Tuesday and Frank Lampard has accepted that his side are underdogs.

Matt Debono

Olivier Giroud hands Frank Lampard selection headache ahead of Bayern tie

Frank Lampard has admitted that Olivier Giroud has given him plenty to think about ahead of the Blues' Champions League tie with Bayern Munich.

Matt Debono

Lampard: Chelsea have to keep focus and concentration against Bayern Munich

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has told his players that they have to keep their focus and concentration against Bayern Munich.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic will miss Champions League last-16 tie against Bayern Munich

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be absent in their last-16 tie against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides latest injury news ahead of Bayern Munich tie

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta delivers verdict on Giovani Lo Celso stamp

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta admitted has surprised that Giovani Lo Celso didn't see red in the Blues' clash with Spurs.

Matt Debono

Rewarded: Frank Lampard's bold changes pay off in Spurs win

Frank Lampard was rewarded for his pre-match decisions as all four of the changes he made to his starting XI made the difference against Spurs.

Matt Debono