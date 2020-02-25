Preview: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

It's the first-leg of the two-legged affair, and Frank Lampard's side will be looking for a result to take to the Allianz Arena next month.

Dubbed as the underdogs, Chelsea defied the odds in the last meeting between the sides after a penalty shootout win in the Champions League Final back in 2012.

Team News

Frank Lampard has confirmed Christian Pulisic, N'Golo Kante and Callum Hudson-Odoi will all miss out on Tuesday.

Pedro is back in contention for the Blues, whilst Tammy Abraham could return to the Chelsea starting XI against Bayern Munich.

It was all smiles from Pedro as the Blues continued their preparations at a wet Cobham training base on Monday. Getty Images

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will keep his spot in the squad after returning to the first-team on Saturday.

Bayern will be without defender Niklas Sule [knee] and Ivan Perisic [ankle] for their visit of Stamford Bridge.

Javi Martinez could return for the visitors after sustaining a muscle tear, which has seen him absent in Bayern's previous six.

Head-to-Head

Prediction

Chelsea have to secure a result on Tuesday if they want to keep any hope alive of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Lampard's side have to utilise the home advantage in the first-leg, and following the confidence boost after beating Tottenham, the Blues will be up for their biggest test of the season so far.

But it's an inexperienced Chelsea side against several European winners in the Bayern side. If the hosts want to take a result to hold onto next month in Germany, they will need to hold their nerve on the biggest stage.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Bayern Munich

