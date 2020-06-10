Absolute Chelsea
Pedro hands Chelsea 1-0 friendly win against Reading at Cobham

Matt Debono

Chelsea narrowly beat Championship side Reading 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon at their Cobham training ground.

Frank Lampard’s side faced the Royals on Wednesday and Pedro’s strike in the first-half was the decider, scoring the only goal of the game.

N'Golo Kante featured for the Blues after returning to full contact training on Tuesday. Christian Pulisic and Billy Gilmour also featured for the Lampard's side.

Former Blue John Swift featured for the Royals as did current Chelsea loanee Matt Miazga in the narrow defeat to Chelsea. 

Chelsea will face another Championship side at the weekend, Queens Park Rangers, in what could be their final game before the Premier League restart. 

They get back underway on Sunday 21 June against Aston Villa at Villa Park.

