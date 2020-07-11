Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea: McGoldrick and McBurnie deal Blues huge top four blow

Matt Debono

Chelsea were well-beaten against Sheffield United in the Premier League as a 3-0 defeat put Champions League qualification out of their hands. 

David McGoldrick bagged a brace, netting in either half and Oli McBurnie also pounced on a defensive error to punish the Blues on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane. 

----------

Frank Lampard made two changes as Jorginho and Tammy Abraham came into the side, replacing Billy Gilmour and Olivier Giroud. 

Chelsea dominated the ball in the early stages as Christian Pulisic came closest from a superb Reece James cross, but the American could only steer his header at the back post off target. 

Defensive errors have been the Blues' downfall this season and after a lack of goalthreat at the other end, Sheffield United punished inside 18 minutes to take the lead. 

Mason Mount failed to clear the ball on the edge of the box and ran into trouble, and despite a fine save from Kepa Arrizabalaga to deny Oli McBurnie's swinging volley, David McGoldrick pounced quickest to fire home from close range to give the hosts the lead and net his first Premier League goal of the season. 

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (15)

Frank Lampard was left frustrated by the quality being shown at both ends of the pitch and his frustration doubled on the 33rd minute. McBurnie was left free inside the box by the Chelsea defence and guided Enda Steven's cross into the bottom left-hand corner. 

Chelsea's best chance came just before the half-time break through Reece James, but his long-ranged half-volley was parried by Dean Henderson. 

Lampard switched it up at the break to try to change the course of the game as he brought on Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso, reverting to a back-three to match Wilder's side up. 

fbl-eng-pr-sheffield-utd-chelsea (11)

The changes worked as Chelsea looked more solidified at the back and Olivier Giroud was then brought on for Christian Pulisic; he went close quickly but his volley sailed wide. 

Chelsea continued to look to reduce the deficit and Tammy Abraham went close after Rudiger flicked a corner to the back post but the Englishman could only fire off target.

Despite several changes in system, another defensive error from the Blues saw McGoldrick grab his second of the game. Rudiger passed his clearance to the forward and he fired past Arrizabalaga to make it 3-0 in the 77th minute. 

sheffield-united-v-chelsea-fc-premier-league (16)

The scoreline reflected the performance from Chelsea. Lacklustre in every single department. 

Bar the possession statistics, Lampard's side were second best to everything and it now leaves them in third, but their top-four place in huge jeopardy.

They will be now relying on results elsewhere to keep them in the Champions League spaces after this weekend. 

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Confirmed Teams: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from Sheffield ahead of the Premier League meeting between Sheffield United and Chelsea at Bramall Lane.

Matt Debono

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: TV Channel, How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Bramall Lane.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday night at Bramall Lane.

Ben Davies

Confirmed Officials: Sheffield United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel north to face Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday 11th July and it will be refereed by Andre Marriner at Bramall Lane

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Jorginho to get his first start, Antonio Rudiger to return

Frank Lampard will look to keep Chelsea's winning momentum ahead of a tough trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United despite having several injury doubts in midfield as the busy schedule continues.

Ben Davies

Frank Lampard refuses to be drawn on Kai Havertz to Chelsea speculation

Chelsea are hot favourites to land Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz this summer but Frank Lampard is remaining coy on any speculation.

Matt Debono

N'Golo Kante and Fikayo Tomori to miss Sheffield United clash, Mateo Kovacic fit and returns to side

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on Saturday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Billy Gilmour out for three to four months following knee surgery

Frank Lampard has confirmed Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour will be sidelined for three to four months after he underwent knee surgery.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Napoli or Barcelona in quarter-finals of Champions League if they beat Bayern Munich

Chelsea have found out their potential opponents in the quarter-final of the Champions League should they overturn a three goal deficit against Bayern Munich next month.

Matt Debono

Tottenham confident of completing summer move for Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma

Tottenham are becoming more confident that they can lure Kurt Zouma across London this summer.

Matt Debono

by

Matt Debono