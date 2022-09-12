Skip to main content
Chelsea Confirm Their Women's Super League Trip To Liverpool

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Chelsea Confirm Their Women's Super League Trip To Liverpool

Whilst the men's fixture sits on a knife's edge, the women will be heading to Merseyside.

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8 September saw all tiers of football pay their respects by cancelling their fixtures the following weekend.

It meant that Chelsea's opener against West Ham United, which was going to be first time the women had played at Stamford bridge since they hosted Tottenham in 2019, was postponed and is expected to be rescheduled at a later date. 

The Blues were still able to carry out a full team training session last week however, and honoured the late monarch with a minute's silence at the Bridge. 

Regarding this upcoming weekend's fixtures, The FA released a statement that read: "After a period of pause and reflection for our national game, we can confirm that fixtures will resume as scheduled, including matches from the Barclays Women's Super League..."

Therefore, it is expected that Chelsea's away trip to Prenton Park to face newly-promoted Liverpool will open their season, and commence yet another title defence after winning three league trophies in a row.  

The confirmation comes out following the news that the men's side will most likely be disrupted for a consecutive weekend, as their home tie versus the same opposition faces unsolvable impracticalities

Chelsea women

Chelsea celebrating their league victory last season. 

Football is often used as a tool for unity and it will be more present than ever across this next week. 

