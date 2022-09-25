Chelsea Defender Talks On Amazing Atmosphere Ahead of Manchester City
Chelsea opened their Women's Super League title defence last Sunday with a poor 2-1 loss against newly promoted Liverpool and have another blockbuster match this afternoon against rivals Manchester City.
Speaking before the tie, versatile defender Niamh Charles told Chelsea FC: "It will be great to get Kingsmeadow packed out.
"Even the Tottenham game it was really full, considering it was a friendly [in pre-season], so I’m really looking forward to having our first game back at Kingsmeadow this season.
"Hopefully it will be a really busy crowd and they’ll be out in loud voice, as they always are, and that’s something I really appreciate. The value of our fans is the support they give us home and away, but especially at home. It creates such an amazing atmosphere, so hopefully they’ll do that again today."
Man City also suffered an opening day defeat versus Aston Villa last weekend, with both sides set to play with some vengeance and class in South West London.
"City have always had a very clear philosophy as a ball-playing, possession-based team," Charles said. "So we’ll expect that, there’s no reason to think any different... both teams will be looking to bounce back.
"They’ve [City] got a few new signings as well so we’ve been looking at them this week and how they might have slightly changed, but we’re definitely expecting a very hard game and for them to really try to exploit us as much as we exploit them."
With kick off almost upon us, the stage is ready for some top-level football at Kingsmeadow.
