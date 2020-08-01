Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Aubameyang brace wins FA Cup as Kovacic sees red, Azpilicueta and Pulisic suffer hamstring blows

Arsenal came from behind to beat 10-man Chelsea 2-1 in the FA Cup final in controversial fashion at Wembley on Saturday.

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang netted a brace at Wembley as they came from behind to beat Chelsea. He netted from the penalty spot in the first-half and they superbly chipped Willy Caballero in the second-half.

Christian Pulisic, who was forced off inside the first two minutes of the second-half with a hamstring injury, opened the scoring within 5 minutes, while Mateo Kovacic picked up a second yellow card in the second-half.

----------

Chelsea came out the blocks quickly in an expected open affair at Wembley, but Arsenal had the first chance of the game through Aubameyang but he could only steer his header wide.

But it was Lampard's side who took the lead in the 5th minute as Christian Pulisic started and finished the move to put the Blues ahead. He slipped in Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud flicked it back to the American and he cooly sent Martinez the wrong way and slotted in the corner.

Arteta was left fuming and agitated on the commencing of the drinks break and in the 28th minute the Gunners caught Chelsea out with their high line.

A long ball up the field saw Aubameyang racing in on goal against Cesar Azpilicueta and Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty to Arsenal after the Spaniard pulled the forward down, and he escaped a red card. Aubameyang stepped up and lashed it in to level the scores up.

Azpilicueta was then forced off in tears in the 34th minute after he pulled up with a hamstring problem as Andreas Christensen replaced him.

Alexandre Lacazette had a great chance just before the break from a dangerous free-kick on the edge of the area but fired well wide of the right post.

The afternoon went from bad to worse for Chelsea within two minutes of the second-half getting underway. Goalscorer Pulisic fired a shot at goal and went down screaming in agony after picking up a hamstring injury, which he has had problems with previously this season; he was replaced by Pedro.

Andreas Christensen made a terrific block to deny Aubameyang as Lacazette looked to play in the Gabon international but Kurt Zouma made the initial block, before it Aubameyang tried a strike at goal.

But Aubameyang turned it round for Arsenal and bagged his second of the afternoon in the 67th minute as he dinked it cooly over Caballero from close range.

The final went from bad to worse for Lampard's side as Anthony Taylor showed Mateo Kovacic a second yellow after he came together with Granit Xhaka.

Chelsea then had a claim for Martinez to be sent off as the Arsenal keeper looked to have handled it outside the area, but Taylor waved played on and no foul was given.

That was that and Chelsea couldn't find an equaliser which sees Arsenal lift another FA Cup trophy.

----------

