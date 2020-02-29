Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Report: AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Bournemouth after Marcos Alonso's brace cancelled out an early second-half storm from the hosts.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, powering it into the roof of the net. A header from Jefferson Lerma and a tap-in from Josh King were  enough for the Cherries to claim four points against Chelsea this season.

But Marcos Alonso scored the final goal of the game after he reacted quickest to Aaron Ramsdale's save and headed home to clinch an equaliser in the closing moments. 

----------

Willy Caballero kept Chelsea in the game early on after a poor start from the visitors, with a few fine saves to deny Bournemouth. 

But Frank Lampard's side grew into the game and found themselves ahead in the 33rd minute. 

Marcos Alonso was the eventual scorer after smashing it into the roof of the net after Olivier Giroud hit the woodwork moments before. 

But two goals in three minutes from the hosts in the 54th and 54th minute turned the game on its head. 

Jefferson Lerma levelled the scores up as he rose highest from a corner to power it past Willy Caballero. 

Josh King shortly followed three minutes later to complete the turnaround from Eddie Howe's side. He tapped into an empty net after Jack Stacey squared it across the box for him to make it 2-1. 

Chelsea battled until the end and forced an equaliser in their new look back-four system in the closing stages. 

Aaron Ramsdale denied Pedro with a fine save, but Marcos Alonso reacted quickest with five minutes to go and headed in from close range to level the game up.

Alonso had a glorious chance to clinch the three points for Chelsea in stoppage time but he could only steer Cesar Azpilicueta's cross wide. 

Chelsea remain in fourth spot but could see the gap close to one point should Manchester United claim victory against Everton.

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fikayo Tomori's performance against Bournemouth slammed after return to Chelsea side

Fikayo Tomori returned to the Chelsea starting XI for the first time in the Premier League in 2020, but it was a performance to forget to the young defender.

Matt Debono

Suspended: Jorginho ruled out of Chelsea's fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa

Jorginho picked up his tenth booking of the season in the 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, but it means he will now miss the Blues' next two league outings.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the south coast ahead of Chelsea's clash with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's visit to Bournemouth

Frank Lampard has ruled out Christian Pulisic once again from the Chelsea side to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

How to Watch/Live Stream Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Willian's future at Chelsea 'difficult' after contract demands

Willian has confirmed that his future his unclear at Chelsea with negotiations between him and the Blues at a standstill.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski to miss Champions League second-leg against Chelsea

Bayern Munich will be without forward Robert Lewandowski for the next four weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the win against Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Preview: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

Chelsea host Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich | Champions League

The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea versus Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard: Mateo Kovacic only Chelsea player to show quality vs Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard offered a brutal assessment of his side after his young squad were beaten by Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League.

Matt Debono