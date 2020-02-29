Report: AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Bournemouth after Marcos Alonso's brace cancelled out an early second-half storm from the hosts.

Marcos Alonso opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, powering it into the roof of the net. A header from Jefferson Lerma and a tap-in from Josh King were enough for the Cherries to claim four points against Chelsea this season.

But Marcos Alonso scored the final goal of the game after he reacted quickest to Aaron Ramsdale's save and headed home to clinch an equaliser in the closing moments.

----------

Willy Caballero kept Chelsea in the game early on after a poor start from the visitors, with a few fine saves to deny Bournemouth.

But Frank Lampard's side grew into the game and found themselves ahead in the 33rd minute.

Marcos Alonso was the eventual scorer after smashing it into the roof of the net after Olivier Giroud hit the woodwork moments before.

But two goals in three minutes from the hosts in the 54th and 54th minute turned the game on its head.

Jefferson Lerma levelled the scores up as he rose highest from a corner to power it past Willy Caballero.

Josh King shortly followed three minutes later to complete the turnaround from Eddie Howe's side. He tapped into an empty net after Jack Stacey squared it across the box for him to make it 2-1.

Chelsea battled until the end and forced an equaliser in their new look back-four system in the closing stages.

Aaron Ramsdale denied Pedro with a fine save, but Marcos Alonso reacted quickest with five minutes to go and headed in from close range to level the game up.

Alonso had a glorious chance to clinch the three points for Chelsea in stoppage time but he could only steer Cesar Azpilicueta's cross wide.

Chelsea remain in fourth spot but could see the gap close to one point should Manchester United claim victory against Everton.

----------

