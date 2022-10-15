Chelsea Hope to Pressure Leaders Arsenal With a Victory Over Everton

Chelsea Women return to action after a successful international break and go straight into battle for their Super League match against Everton this Sunday.

Following the news of Emma Hayes' emergency surgery earlier in the week, it will be the first match that her squad will have to undertake without her, as assistant coach Denise Reddy takes the reins for the foreseeable future.

But with some big football to be played, the Blues will want nothing more than to keep Hayes happy in recovery, and maintain the winning streak against the Toffees that they've had in all competitions since 2020.

Guro Reiten scored vs Everton last season. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Last Meeting

The two teams most recently met in the same fixture last season, with Chelsea leaving Walton Hall Park as 3-0 victors in March, thanks to three first half efforts from Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr.

Jessie Fleming also picked up two assists in a match that was dominated by the visitors' midfield and was essential to keeping the Blues above Arsenal in the table with only a single point between them at the time.

But both sides have had rocky starts to the new season and there isn't really an easy prediction for the upcoming encounter.

Fran Kirby scoring in Chelsea's last WSL match against West Ham United. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea are currently sat in third of the WSL table, having played a game more than Manchester United and Arsenal above them, whilst Everton are in fourth on the premise of having scored fewer goals than Hayes' team.

It's preparing to be a good battle Merseyside and a must-watch for big-game supporters.

