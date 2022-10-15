Skip to main content
Chelsea Hope to Pressure Leaders Arsenal With a Victory Over Everton

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea Hope to Pressure Leaders Arsenal With a Victory Over Everton

The Women's Super League is back for the champions.

Chelsea Women return to action after a successful international break and go straight into battle for their Super League match against Everton this Sunday. 

Following the news of Emma Hayes' emergency surgery earlier in the week, it will be the first match that her squad will have to undertake without her, as assistant coach Denise Reddy takes the reins for the foreseeable future. 

But with some big football to be played, the Blues will want nothing more than to keep Hayes happy in recovery, and maintain the winning streak against the Toffees that they've had in all competitions since 2020. 

Guro Reiten celebrating her goal vs Everton

Guro Reiten scored vs Everton last season. 

Last Meeting

The two teams most recently met in the same fixture last season, with Chelsea leaving Walton Hall Park as 3-0 victors in March, thanks to three first half efforts from Erin Cuthbert, Guro Reiten and Sam Kerr. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jessie Fleming also picked up two assists in a match that was dominated by the visitors' midfield and was essential to keeping the Blues above Arsenal in the table with only a single point between them at the time.  

But both sides have had rocky starts to the new season and there isn't really an easy prediction for the upcoming encounter. 

Fran Kirby v West Ham women

Fran Kirby scoring in Chelsea's last WSL match against West Ham United. 

Chelsea are currently sat in third of the WSL table, having played a game more than Manchester United and Arsenal above them, whilst Everton are in fourth on the premise of having scored fewer goals than Hayes' team. 

It's preparing to be a good battle Merseyside and a must-watch for big-game supporters.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic and Jorginho vs Aston Villa
Match Coverage

Chelsea Aim for Fifth Consecutive Win on Their Trip to Aston Villa

By Melissa Edwards
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Exploring Possibility Of Signing Christopher Nkunku In January

By Dylan McBennett
Shola Shoretire
Match Coverage

Chelsea Under-21's Draw 3-3 With Manchester United

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Match Coverage

Premier League: Aston Villa Vs Chelsea - Where To Watch

By Luka Foley
Kylian Mbappe
Transfer News

Report: Kylian Mbappe Could Join A Premier League Club

By Dylan McBennett
Graham Potter vs AC Milan
News

Graham Potter Finally Speaks On His Chelsea 'Glow Up'

By Melissa Edwards
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Report: Chelsea Hopeful Mason Mount Will Be Involved Against Aston Villa

By Dylan McBennett
Mason Mount
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Team News

By Dylan McBennett